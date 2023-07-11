

Bugsnax was een paar jaar terug één van de launch games voor de PlayStation 5, maar is tegenwoordig op veel meer platformen te spelen. Ontwikkelaar Young Horses heeft de titel bijvoorbeeld uitgebracht op de Xbox consoles en Nintendo Switch. Morgen is ook iOS aan de beurt.

De ontwikkelaar heeft aangekondigd dat Bugsnax vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar is voor Apple systemen, waarvoor de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe besturing heeft gemaakt. Hierdoor is de game te spelen via het touchscreen van iPhones en iPads. Verder zit de content van The Isle of BIGsnax uitbreiding erbij inbegrepen.

About

Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Features: