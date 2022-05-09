

Pakweg anderhalve week terug verscheen Bugsnax op andere platformen en tevens werd de gratis uitbreiding ‘The Isle of Bigsnax’ uitgebracht. De toevoeging kwam echter met nog wat issues die worden opgelost met een update.

Ontwikkelaar Young Horses heeft inmiddels update 2.06 uitgebracht en die komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Verder is er nog een specifieke update voor de pc-versie uitgerold, waarmee de Xbox One controller ondersteuning in orde gemaakt wordt. Nu worden namelijk de juiste iconen weergegeven bij het aansluiten, waar dit voorheen nog PlayStation symbolen waren.