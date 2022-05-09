Pakweg anderhalve week terug verscheen Bugsnax op andere platformen en tevens werd de gratis uitbreiding ‘The Isle of Bigsnax’ uitgebracht. De toevoeging kwam echter met nog wat issues die worden opgelost met een update.
Ontwikkelaar Young Horses heeft inmiddels update 2.06 uitgebracht en die komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Verder is er nog een specifieke update voor de pc-versie uitgerold, waarmee de Xbox One controller ondersteuning in orde gemaakt wordt. Nu worden namelijk de juiste iconen weergegeven bij het aansluiten, waar dit voorheen nog PlayStation symbolen waren.
- Fixed Chandlo getting stuck in final phase of Mama Mewon.
- Improved Daddy Cakelegs candle lighting.
- Restored speed run path we accidentally patched out in version 2.01.
- Fixed Cheddorb spawning during boss replay.
- Fix Triffany talking to nobody when Floofty isn’t around.
- Ensured Broken Tooth time trial flare is visible if quest is active.
- Bugsnax frozen and punted by Scoopy Banoopy should properly be encased in ice instead of falling into a void.
- Mothza Supreme tornadoes no longer turn black when Mothza Supreme is sauced.
- Improved Lollive and Tikkada Masala getting stuck while carrying objects.
- Added a blocker to prevent Chandlo from trying to walk into the wall forever when he has to poop.
- Fixed Cellystix and Cheddaboardle Rex from being catchable while giant.
- Fixed Triffany Broken Tooth quests where quest dialogue would become unavailable on level restart.
- Limited display of barn inventory to one Bugsnak per type.
- Improved Snak Grappler
- Added contingency for Snorpy not reaching his spot in Major Celebration.
- Fixed Cheddorb respawn issue and improved Cheddorb movement/forces.
- Improved Buggy Ball to prevent spinning in a circle forever if retargeting or clearing autopilot.
- Fixed rendering issue with frozen Pinkle.
- Improved Falling mail challenge.
- Fixed collision issues allowing you to leave level while in The Intruder sequence.