

Eind 2020 werd Bugsnax uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en ook naar de pc via de Epic Games Store. Young Horses, de ontwikkelaar van de game, heeft nu aangekondigd dat het spel later deze maand zijn weg vindt naar andere platformen. Dat zal tevens samenvallen met de release van een gratis content update.

Om precies te zijn zal Bugsnax op 28 april uitkomen voor de Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch. Daarnaast zal de pc-versie vanaf die dag ook te koop zijn via Steam en de Microsoft Store. Wanneer deze versies uitkomen, zal Bugsnax ook worden aangeboden via Game Pass voor Xbox, pc en cloud.

Op 28 april brengt Young Horses tevens de gratis content update ‘The Isle of Bigsnax’ uit voor alle platformen, dus ook voor de PlayStation-versies van de game. Deze content update belooft drie tot vier uur aan extra gameplay en een hoop nieuwe wezens om te ontdekken. Hieronder kun je een nieuwe trailer van The Isle of Bigsnax bekijken.

The Isle of Bigsnax’s main campaign includes three to four hours of new story content—with Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell returning to voice their respective grumpuses—and new exciting Bugsnax and mysteries to discover. Players will find even more to do on the main island of the original game with new mail quests from the grumpuses to complete, hats to acquire for your favorite snax, and your very own hut to decorate and call home!