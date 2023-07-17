Wie aan SEGA denkt, denkt waarschijnlijk instinctief ook aan de supersonische blauwe egel Sonic the Hedgehog. Deze snelheidsjunkie is de laatste jaren weer helemaal terug en Yukio Sugino, operationeel directeur van SEGA, laat nu ook weten in een interview (vertaal door VGC) dat het bedrijf actief nadenkt over meer Sonic content. Dit zou in de vorm zijn van zowel remakes en reboots als nieuwe titels.
“Of course, we have to do new things, but not all IPs are the same for new releases and reboots. For each IP, we will choose which method is appropriate at this time. Sonic is Sega’s flagship IP, and we are considering reboots and remakes for it in parallel with new titles.”
We mogen in de toekomst dus hoogstwaarschijnlijk zowel de terugkeer van (2D-)retro Sonc als moderne Sonic games verwachten. Fans hoeven bovendien niet heel lang wachten op meer Sonic, want later dit jaar staat Sonic Superstars op de planning.