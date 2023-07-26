

Nog een week of zes te gaan en dan ligt Starfield eindelijk in de winkels. Na de uitgebreide presentatie begin juni, begint Bethesda Games de hypemolen wat verder aan te zwengelen en doet dat onder andere met drie nieuwe geanimeerde trailers.

Deze trailers richten zich op verschillende personages en hun verhalen, dit uit de verschillende uithoeken van het heelal. Het is interessant om te zien, omdat het een goede schets geeft van de figuren die je in de game treft en hun achtergrond.

Starfield verschijnt op 6 september voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc.

The Settled Systems: Supra Et Ultra

In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, a courier pilot named Kent aspires to live in the most desirable part of the Settled Systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital’s elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.

The Settled Systems: Where Hope is Built

Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars—desperately wants to explore the stars, and only one thing is standing in her way: a working ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.

The Settled Systems: The Hand that Feeds