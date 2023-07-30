

Ad Infinitum is al een lange tijd in ontwikkeling en we weten ook al even dat de release voor september gepland staat, alleen ontbrak het nog aan een specifieke datum. Middels een nieuwe trailer heeft de ontwikkelaar nu bekendgemaakt dat de titel op 14 september verschijnt voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

We hebben Ad Infinitum vorig jaar op de gamescom even kunnen spelen en in onze preview vertellen we je er meer over. Geen zin om de preview te lezen, hieronder een algemene omschrijving van de game.

The line separating nightmare and reality is becoming increasingly blurred. In Ad Infinitum, you play as a young German soldier haunted by the horrors of the Great War. Trapped between two realities, you wander through a vast mansion and the trenches of WW1 where you must fend off the terrible creatures that are coming after you. To mark the preorder launch of Ad Infinitum, NACON and Hekate studio are offering another chance to dive into the game’s oppressive atmosphere. Without revealing the unsettling story of this young German soldier forever scarred by the horrors of the First World War, this new trailer enables players to check out some of the different environments, gameplay features and monsters they will need to face when the games releases.