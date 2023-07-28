FromSoftware slaagde er opnieuw in met Elden Ring vorig jaar in februari en veel fans kijken ongetwijfeld uit naar de aangekondigde Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding. Ondanks dat er nog geen releasedatum voor is, weten we dat er al meer dan een jaar aan wordt gewerkt. De focus ligt ongetwijfeld op de uitbreiding, maar ook de game zelf wordt regelmatig voorzien van updates.

Zo ook nu, want er is een nieuwe update verschenen. Update 1.15 is nu beschikbaar en pakt met name het poise-probleem aan. Voor PvP-liefhebbers is dit goed nieuws, want alle wapens en een aantal spreuken veroorzaken nu meer poise-schade. Buiten de PvP om wordt ook de critical damage van alle wapens opgeschroefd. Dit is goed nieuws voor alle spelers die graag backstabs uitvoeren of van pareren houden.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.15 vinden.