FromSoftware slaagde er opnieuw in met Elden Ring vorig jaar in februari en veel fans kijken ongetwijfeld uit naar de aangekondigde Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding. Ondanks dat er nog geen releasedatum voor is, weten we dat er al meer dan een jaar aan wordt gewerkt. De focus ligt ongetwijfeld op de uitbreiding, maar ook de game zelf wordt regelmatig voorzien van updates.
Zo ook nu, want er is een nieuwe update verschenen. Update 1.15 is nu beschikbaar en pakt met name het poise-probleem aan. Voor PvP-liefhebbers is dit goed nieuws, want alle wapens en een aantal spreuken veroorzaken nu meer poise-schade. Buiten de PvP om wordt ook de critical damage van alle wapens opgeschroefd. Dit is goed nieuws voor alle spelers die graag backstabs uitvoeren of van pareren houden.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.15 vinden.
PvP-exclusive balance adjustments
The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.
- Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.
- Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.
- Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.
- Critical hit angles have been extended.
- Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.
- Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.
General balance adjustments
- Increased critical hit damage.
- Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.
- Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.
Bug Fixes and other changes
- Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.
- Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.
- Corrected some text in certain languages.
