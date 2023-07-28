Het mag gerust gezegd worden dat de community van Diablo IV niet te spreken is over Blizzard. Met een recente update werd de algehele game namelijk moeilijker, moest je nog meer grinden voor de juiste gear en moest je veel meer tijd investeren dan voorheen. Blizzard beloofde dit nooit meer te doen en verontschuldigde zich voor die update.
Bovendien liepen controller spelers tegen het probleem aan dat de Premium Battle Pass geactiveerd werd wanneer zij in het menu moesten navigeren. Uiterst frustrerend natuurlijk, maar dat probleem is nu aangepakt met de nieuwe update voor Diablo IV.
Update 1.1.0c is nu beschikbaar voor de game en dat op alle platformen. Deze update pakt naast dit bekende probleem ook wat andere issues aan, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.
1.1.0c Build #43487 (All Platforms) – July 26, 2023
- Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.
- Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.
- Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.
- Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.
- Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.
- The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.
- Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.
- Further stability improvements.
- Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.
- Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.