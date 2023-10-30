Het Paragon Board in Diablo IV speel je vrij zodra je level 50 hebt gehaald en stelt je in staat je om tijdens de endgame jouw personage verder aan te passen. Mocht je ergens een verkeerde keuze hebben gemaakt, is er altijd de optie om een ‘respec’ te doen. Echter moet dat wel stap voor stap gebeuren en er is inmiddels heel wat geklaagd over dit omslachtige en tijdrovende systeem.

Ontwikkelaar Blizzard heeft hier naar geluisterd en de nieuwste Diablo IV patch maakt het onder meer makkelijker om het Paragon Board te gebruiken. In plaats van stap voor stap kun je nu in één klik alles aanpassen. Uiteraard is dat niet het enigste dat is veranderd. De volledige patch notes hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet. Onze Diablo IV review lees je op de site.