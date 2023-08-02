The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is de slechtst beoordeelde game van dit jaar, maar Daedalic Studios laat de game nog niet voor wat het is. Ze hebben namelijk een nieuwe grote update voor de game vrijgegeven. Hiermee hoopt de ontwikkelaar dat gamers meer speelplezier uit het spel zullen halen.

De nieuwste patch is beschikbaar voor elke versie van de game en pakt flink wat problemen aan. Zo zal de pc-versie voortaan automatisch DLSS inschakelen als je een grafische kaart hebt van Nvidia die dit ondersteunt, zodat de prestaties van de game optimaal zullen zijn. Tevens zijn er veel verschillende bugs aangepakt die de voortgang in het spel in de weg staan.

De volledige lijst van aanpassingen die de nieuwe update met zich meebrengt, is als volgt: