The Lord of the Rings: Gollum blijkt een behoorlijke teleurstelling te zijn. Enfin, het woord ’teleurstelling’ is een understatement en impliceert ook nog eens dat de verwachtingen voor de titel hoog lagen, wat door de niet bepaald overtuigende gameplay trailers al niet echt het geval was. De game blijkt nu echter zo slecht te zijn, dat ontwikkelaar Daedalic Entertainment er zijn excuses voor heeft aangeboden.

Toch zou het wel eens kunnen dat de studio in alle stilte reeds een tweede The Lord of the Rings-game aan het ontwikkelen is. Ze hebben namelijk van de Duitse overheid een budget van 2 miljoen euro gekregen voor een titel die erg veel weg heeft van het concept achter Gollum. Lees de onderstaande beschrijving maar eens – gevonden op de website van het Duitse ministerie van economie – en zoek de gelijkenissen.

Het project heeft als codenaam ‘It’s Magic’ en zou dus wel eens een tweede Gollum verhaal kunnen worden… We hopen alvast dat Daedalic Entertainment in dat geval lessen geleerd heeft uit zijn eerste mislukking.

“[The game will allow you to explore a] lush world full of mythical creatures and magic [and tell a] story from a character’s perspective that has never been told before.”The player discovers completely new regions and influences the events of the world within the scope of his role and his abilities. He tries in his own way to influence the course of things and to change the fate of the world. This project is aimed at avid fans of the fantasy story and 3D action-adventure genres around the world.”