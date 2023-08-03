

Ubisoft heeft sinds de release van Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope reeds twee uitbreidingen voor de game uitgebracht en spelers hebben nog een derde DLC-pakket tegoed. Dit pakket heet ‘Rayman in the Phantom Show’ en dat is nu van een releasedatum voorzien: het derde en tevens laatste uitbreidingspakket verschijnt op 30 augustus.

Samen met de aankondiging van de releasedatum heeft Ubisoft een korte omschrijving gedeeld en ook is er een nieuwe trailer verschenen. Die trailer kan je onderaan dit bericht terugvinden. Meer weten over Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope? Lees dan onze review.

Rayman is back in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope downloadable content “Rayman in the Phantom Show,” launching on August 30 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this third and final downloadable content, Rayman will team up with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach as they face the Phantom, a towering, musically inclined enemy previously featured in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

In this new adventure, separate from the main game’s story, the Phantom now works as a studio director at the dramatic Space Opera Network, an uncanny TV studio filled with Easter eggs and props. As the studio’s TV ratings hit a new low, the Phantom needs the help of true stars that can help him return to his former glory.

Players will control Rayman, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Mario as they explore brand-new levels with vertical exploration on a variety of TV studio sets. Rayman can use his haircopter ability to bring his fellow Heroes with him as he jumps. Leverage the full power of Rayman’s arsenal, from his aerial traversal skills to his plunger blaster, to open up new tactical possibilities during battles.

Actor David Gasman reprises his role as Rayman for this downloadable content, with an original soundtrack composed by Christophe Heral (Rayman Origins, Rayman Legends) and Grant Kirkhope.