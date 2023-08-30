

Recent werd de Echoes content voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht en zoals we vrijwel altijd na een grote update zien, volgen er een aantal patches om wat ontstane issues aan te pakken. Zo is update 4.42 nu voor de game uitgerold op alle platformen.

Deze update pakt onder andere een crash aan die op de PlayStation 5 zou kunnen voorkomen. Daarnaast worden er voornamelijk kleinere issues aangepakt en voor alle details verwijzen we je zoals altijd naar het onderstaande overzicht met patch notes.