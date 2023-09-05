

Het duurt nog twee weken voordat Lies of P in de winkels ligt, maar de Trophies zijn al online opgedoken. Ditmaal via de site Mp1st, die het onderstaande overzicht online heeft gezet. Hieruit blijkt dat de ontwikkelaar goed gekeken heeft naar soortgelijke games voor de Trophyset.

Zo krijg je Trophies voor het verslaan van bazen, het verzamelen van wapens, het zien van verschillende eindes, de nodige upgrades tot de max brengen, maar ook leuke Trophies zoals een leugen vertellen wat bij Pinokkio natuurlijk wat gevoelig ligt.

Hieronder de volledige lijst met Trophies, maar weet wel: het bevat wat lichte spoilers. De (Steam) Achievements zijn nog niet live, dus het is even afwachten wat de waarde daarvan is.

Platinum

Lies of P

-Obtain all trophies.

Goud

Real boy : They all lived happily ever after

-Reach the ending.

Free from the puppet string

-Reach the ending.

Rise of P

-Reach the ending.

Zilver

The First Puppet G

-Kill the Nameless Puppet

Strongest Normal Weapon

-Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strongest Special Weapon

-Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strongest Legion Arm

-Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Extreme Potential

-Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Pianist of Krat

-Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Legion Arm Collector

-Collect all Legion Arms.

Special Weapon Collector

-Collect all special weapons.

Normal Weapon Collector

-Collect all normal weapons.

Golden Melody

-Collect and play all records.

Learning about Emotions

-Learn all gestures.

Veteran Explorer

-Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

End of Riddles

-Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

Brons

First Lie

-Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Stargazer’s Guide

-Repair a Stargazer.

Exploring Possibilities

-Try to assemble a weapon.

The Ultimate Defense Technique

-Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

Fatal Blow

-Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

The Bastards and the Sweepers

-Kill a Stalker.

Parade Master

-Kill the Parade Master.

Scrapped Watchman

-Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

King’s Flame

-Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Fallen Archbishop

-Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

The Delayed Match

-Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

King of Puppets

-Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

The Champion of Evolution

-Kill Champion Victor.

Puppet-Devouring Green Monster

-Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Corrupted Parade Master

-Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Revenge of Black

-Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

The Complete One

-Kill Laxasia the Complete.

The Awakened God

-Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Bear Gold Coin Fruit

-Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

From Across the Rift

-Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

The Story of the Prince

-Find out about the last story of Venigni.

The Story of the Refined Old Lady

-Find out about the last story of Antonia.

The Story of the One Who Dreamed

-Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

The Story of One Father

-Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

The Story of a Stranger Girl

-Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

The Story of the Blue Butterfly

-Find out about the last story of Sophia.