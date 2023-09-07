

Baldur’s Gate 3 is nu verkrijgbaar op de pc en sinds deze week ook voor de PlayStation 5. Later dit jaar komt de game nog naar de Xbox Series X|S en dan is de titel op elk modern systeem te spelen. Ontwikkelaar Larian is naast bezig met de Xbox-versie ook druk met updates voor de game en een nieuwe feature.

De ontwikkelaar heeft in gesprek met Eurogamer aangegeven dat ze de intentie hadden om cross-play voor de release aan de game toe te voegen, maar dat is niet helemaal gelukt. Deze optie is zeker niet van tafel, want ze zijn er nog altijd mee bezig. Wanneer deze optie precies komt is niet bekend, want de ontwikkelaar geeft daar pas duidelijkheid over als ze er zeker van zijn.

Hieronder hetgeen Michael Douse, director van publishing, precies zei:

“It was always in the planning, but we knew it wouldn’t be for launch. It’s in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we’d like to get it ready, we don’t want to put a date on it until we’re sure.”