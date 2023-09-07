Baldur’s Gate 3 is nu verkrijgbaar op de pc en sinds deze week ook voor de PlayStation 5. Later dit jaar komt de game nog naar de Xbox Series X|S en dan is de titel op elk modern systeem te spelen. Ontwikkelaar Larian is naast bezig met de Xbox-versie ook druk met updates voor de game en een nieuwe feature.
De ontwikkelaar heeft in gesprek met Eurogamer aangegeven dat ze de intentie hadden om cross-play voor de release aan de game toe te voegen, maar dat is niet helemaal gelukt. Deze optie is zeker niet van tafel, want ze zijn er nog altijd mee bezig. Wanneer deze optie precies komt is niet bekend, want de ontwikkelaar geeft daar pas duidelijkheid over als ze er zeker van zijn.
Hieronder hetgeen Michael Douse, director van publishing, precies zei:
“It was always in the planning, but we knew it wouldn’t be for launch. It’s in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we’d like to get it ready, we don’t want to put a date on it until we’re sure.”
In de tussentijd is er nog een update voor de game uitgebracht, de details daarvan hieronder:
Highlights
- Fixed a bug that locked players out of many of Minthara’s lines of dialogue.
Crashes and Blockers
- Fixed sometimes not being able to talk to NPCs or party members because the game thought you were still in a dialogue.
- Fixed a rare crash that would occur when faraway characters got close to the party.
- Fixed a crash that would occur if a guard responding to a crime created a summon (e.g. an elemental), and you fled the combat or were incapacitated without killing the summon.
PS5
- Fixed an issue causing the game’s audio to stop working on PS5.
- Fixed graphical issues on HDR TVs when the HDR black level calibration was set to 0.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when opening the onscreen keyboard.
Performance
- Fixed a memory leak when creating and destroying many objects.
Multiplayer
- Improved performance when cycling through Character Sheet tabs in splitscreen.
- Fixed splitscreen not working correctly when a client with splitscreen already enabled joins a multiplayer game.
- Fixed dismissed avatars not showing up properly in Withers’ Wardrobe if the host is at camp and is already looking inside the wardrobe.
- Fixed characters sometimes disappearing on splitscreen when the client reconnects after disconnecting while listening in on a dialogue.
- Clients rejoining a multiplayer game where there’s a dismissed avatar in Withers’ Wardrobe will now be able to pick that avatar up again rather than have to create a new avatar. (This bug would happen when the client left the session and another player selected that client’s avatar in the middle of the dismiss-to-camp dialogue.)
Flow and Gameplay
- Trader NPCs will now retain their Approval Rating of avatars and companions even after they’re dismissed to Withers’ Wardrobe.
- Fixed the Emperor not dying and therefore not triggering the Game Over flow if you bring him to 0 HP outside of combat in the Astral Plane.
- Fixed not being able to talk to Minthara at camp if you dismissed her outside of camp.
- Fixed Level Up not working as expected if you level up while the game is saving.
- Fixed Hag’s Bane not having an effect on Auntie Ethel.
UI
- Fixed text being cut off in the title of tutorial pop-ups.
- Fixed button prompts getting cut off on the Multiplayer Settings screen on splitscreen.
- Fixed some UIs not updating when saving, causing, for example, Shadowheart’s inventory to appear empty when you recruit her on the beach.
- Fixed the tadpole count in the Radial Menu on controller.
Controller
- Fixed characters getting stuck when the Analog Stick Selection setting is set to Left Stick and you rotate the stick in circles as far as it can go.
Art
- Added nipple covers to Cazador’s spawn for when the nudity filter is enabled.
Level design
- Moved Withers’ Wardrobe in the crèche camp to avoid clipping with Shadowheart’s tent.