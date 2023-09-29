CD Projekt RED heeft eerder deze week de Phantom Liberty uitbreiding uitgebracht. Er blijkt echter een vervelende bug in de uitbreiding te zitten die met name op de PlayStation 5 voor kan komen. Deze bug zorgt ervoor dat savedata corrupt raakt, waardoor het onbruikbaar wordt en veel speeltijd verloren gaat.
De ontwikkelaar heeft laten weten dat ze ervan op de hoogte zijn en dat een oplossing snel volgt. Zo werken ze aan update 2.01 die op korte termijn zal verschijnen en dit probleem aanpakt. Tot die update er is adviseert CD Projekt RED om savedata van de basisgame niet te overschrijven als Phantom Liberty gespeeld wordt.
De komende update zal verder het onderstaande aanpakken:
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 Patch Notes
- The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.
- V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.
- Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.
- Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.
- Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.
- Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it’s not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.
- Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you’re experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as manual save) till 2.01 arrives.
- Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.