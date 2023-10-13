EA Sports FC 24 is de eerste in de reeks die niet meer onder de FIFA-licentie verkocht wordt. In onze review voelde het nog steeds als een typische FIFA-titel en hoewel de game op verschillende punten vooruit gaat, zijn de verbeteringen relatief klein. Genoeg reden voor EA dus om te blijven sleutelen aan de pas verschenen game en dat resulteert in een nieuwe update.

Dit is inmiddels de derde grote update en dat blijkt wel uit de enorme waslijst aan patch notes. Hierin lezen we dat diverse modi aangepakt worden, maar vooral Ultimate Team gaat op de schop met deze update. Verder zijn er ook platform specifieke bug fixes aanwezig, die je allemaal hieronder kan terugvinden. Pak er gerust een kop koffie of thee bij, want de lijst is aan de lange kant.