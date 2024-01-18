EA Sports FC 24 ligt inmiddels al een tijdje in de schappen en het team werkt momenteel aan zowel de EK content als updates voor de game. Na update 1.08 van enige tijd terug is het nu tijd voor een nieuwe update, die logischerwijs versienummer 1.09 heeft gekregen. Deze update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.

Met deze update worden Ultimate Team en Volta Football aangepakt. Het gaat met name om het verhelpen van wat kleinere problemen, dus verwacht geen schokkende veranderingen. Desalniettemin zitten er her en der wat interessante aanpassingen bij. Zeker als het op de gameplay aankomt. Check daarom zeker even de patch notes hieronder.