EA Sports FC 24 is nu al enige tijd uit en mocht je onze review willen lezen, dan kan je die hier terugvinden. De game ontvangt natuurlijk nog regelmatig updates en fixes, en zo heeft EA nu de patch notes gedeeld van update 1.07.

Deze update is inmiddels beschikbaar om te downloaden en het gaat hierbij voornamelijk over stabiliteitsverbeteringen. Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar alle veranderingen en verbeteringen? Dan kun je die hieronder terugvinden:

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Further addressed instances of a stability issue when entering the store through an Evolutions screen.

In some specific scenarios, Player Items going through an Evolution could have unintentionally lost some PlayStyles. Impacted Player Items should now have their correct PlayStyles.

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when attempting to start a match with some Evolution Player Items in the squad.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Slightly reduced the velocity of Ground Passes taken at extreme angles.

Reduced potential accuracy of crosses taken by players with the Whipped Pass and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles.

Improved Goalkeeper reactions to shots aimed at their near post.

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, user-controlled players could have moved towards a ball’s path when not requested to.

Addressed some instances of ball carriers unintentionally winning the ball back following a stumble animation when tackled.

Contextual Swerve Passes could have been performed by players without the Incisive Pass, Incisive Pass+, Trivela, and Trivela+ PlayStyles.

In some cases, a requested cross could have resulted in the ball carrier stepping over the ball instead of crossing with the foot closest to the touchline.

Goalkeepers were not using the intended amount of strength when deflecting the ball in some instances.

A first time pass could have been unintentionally requested when activating Player Lock.

Following a goalkeeper red card, the Team Management screen could have become unresponsive.

In some situations, set piece run-up animations did not always play correctly.

Players rejoining the match from outside of the pitch could have sometimes passed through other players.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, players did not regenerate stamina after international matches in Manager Career.

In Player Career, the Player widget was incorrectly present during some tutorial screens.

In Player Career, duplicate or similar Objectives could have unintentionally occurred at the same time.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when completing a Skill Game.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

During the Foot Golf Arcade game, the timer did not display correctly.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following change:

Updated some UI elements, kits, celebrations, audio, broadcast packages, balls, badges, reactions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issue: