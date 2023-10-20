Nog een week en dan ligt Alan Wake II in de winkels voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Met deze aanstaande release is nu de lijst met Epic Games Store Achievements online gegaan en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.
In totaal zijn er 66 Achievements te verzamelen in de game op pc, wat vanzelfsprekend in identieke vorm terugkeert als Xbox Achievements op de Xbox en Trophies op de PlayStation. Het enige nadeel is echter dat we de Achievement punten en Trophy waarde nog niet kennen.
Desalniettemin kun je de onderstaande lijst doorspitten om alvast te checken of die 1.000 Gamerscore of platinum Trophy voor jou haalbaar is. Weet wel dat de lijst wat lichte spoilers bevat.
Escape its Gravity
-Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple
Strange Reality
-Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles
The Koskela Brothers
-Watch all Koskela brother commercials
The Trail of the Writer
-Watch all the Writer’s Journey videos
Bring It
-Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun
Ready for a Fight
-Find the Hunting Rifle
Greatest Hits
-Find the Crossbow
Stop Right There
-Find the Pump-Action Shotgun
Find the Light
-Find the Flashlight and Revolver
Lights Shining
-Find the Flare Gun
Yippee Ki-yay
-Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun
This is the Moment
-Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack
Aimed Ahead
-Defeat five enemies with headshots
Coffee Thermos
-Discover a Break Room
Felt Good
-Use a Healing Item
Lawman
-Defeat Nightingale
Bright Falls’ Finest
-Defeat Mulligan and Thornton
Girl in Love
-Defeat Cynthia
Filled with Rage
-Defeat Scratch
Storm Cloud
-Escape from the Dark Presence
Stop the Monster
-Interrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost
Growing Stronger
-Upgrade any weapon once
Not the Last
-Pick up the first Manuscript Page
All Smiles
-Fully upgrade a single weapon
Carry his Words
-Discover a Word of Power
Nightmare Territory
-Pick up a map
Grew Bigger
-Upgrade the inventory’s size
I’ll Find You
-Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls
Stunning Vistas
-Stun an enemy with a Flashbang
Gone for Good
-Defeat an enemy with an explosion
The Story Come True
-Complete Alan Wake 2
Hunting Season
-Complete chapter “The Cult”
Somebody’s Home
-Complete chapter “Invitation”
Shining in the Night
-Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay
Into the Overlap
-Complete chapter “The Heart”
Back in Watery
-Complete chapter “Local Girl”
We Watch in the Night
-Complete chapter “No Chance”
The Old Gods
-Complete chapter “Old Gods”
Seeing Double
-Complete chapter “Scratch”
Rock n’ Roll, Baby
-Complete chapter “Summoning”
The Final Deerfest
-Complete chapter “Deerfest”
End of the Road
-Complete chapter “Come Home”
Talk Show
-Complete chapter “Late Night”
New York City
-Complete chapter “Casey”
Secret Stashes
-Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box
Return
-Complete chapter “Haunting”
All His Life
-Complete chapter “We Sing”
In a Fancy Hotel
-Complete chapter “Room 665”
Told and Retold
-Complete chapter “Return”
Behind the Masks
-Complete chapter “Masks”
The Cult of the Word
-Complete chapter “Zane’s Film”
His Way Out
-Complete chapter “Gone”
All Accounted For
-Find all weapons for both characters
In One Go
-Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow
Shift in Reality
-Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles
Finding a Way
-Find the Screwdriver
Hidden by the Trees
-Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes
Coffee-Themed Fun
-Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World
Filling the Shape
-Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots
Rustic Charm
-Find all the Charms
Back to Life
-Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat
The Nice Things in Life
-Pet Mayor Setter
The Other Side
-Change between stories once
Cut Short
-Find the Boltcutters
Chased the Source
-Destroy a Source Point
Darkness Coiled
-Destroy a Darkness Shield
Nooit Alan Wake gespeeld… Ziet er wel heel goed uit! Deze gaan we zeker nog eens proberen, maar het is een sp game dus no rush (:
Goty 2023 voor mij. Zonder dat ik het gespeeld heb. Eindelijk na jaren wachten.
@PowerYourDreams: Hoe kan je dat nu al weten? En Spider-Man dan?