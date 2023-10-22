

Over een kleine twee weken verschijnt RoboCop: Rogue City en met deze naderende release zijn de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Ook de Achievements zijn online gegaan op Xbox Live en mocht je benieuwd zijn naar de score die je per Achievement krijgt, dan kan je hier terecht.

De Trophies, die natuurlijk identiek zijn aan de Achievements, hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Opvalt is dat de lijst niet enorm lang is en dat er best veel gouden Trophies te verzamelen zijn. Of het een makkelijke platinum wordt valt voor nu nog wat lastig te beoordelen.

Platinum

To serve and protect

-Acquire all the trophies.

Goud

SuperCop

-Score 250 points at the shooting range.

Book Him!

-Complete Ghosts from The Past quest.

Let’s Talk

-Complete Wendell’s Confession quest.

Cashing Out

-Complete The Man Himself quest.

Not Arresting You Anymore

-Complete No Way Out quest.

“Nice shooting, son”

-Complete the game on any difficulty level.

Zilver

Good eyes, Murphy!

-Find a PCB for Auto-9 in a secret area of Steel Mill

“This Guy Is Really Good”

-Score 200 points at the shooting range.

Officer of the month

-Score “A” on any evaluation.

There Can Only Be One

-All Old Factory hostiles neutralized in under 10 min.

Practice Makes Perfect

-Fully develop any skill.

Hard Boiled

-Help officers Kurtz and O’Neal solve a murder case.

Night Has Just Begun

-Complete Breaking News quest.

Dead or Alive

-Complete Soot’s Final Encore quest.

Twenty Seconds to Comply

-Complete Street Vulture’s Turf quest.

Don’t Mess With the Money!

-Complete Bank Heist quest.

Brons

No stone unturned

-Find a secret area in the Arcade.

Zip This Up

-Shoot an enemy in a sensitive spot.

Live by the bike…

-Shoot the gas tank of a moving motorcycle.

Strikeout!

-Eliminate an enemy using a throwable object.

Dead-On

-Score 150 points at the shooting range.

A Real Hero

-Save a cat from the Burning Hotel.

Nukem!

-Eliminate 3 enemies with 1 explosive.

Uphold the Law

-Issue a ticket.

May Be Used Against You

-Hack an enemy turret.

All Adds Up

-Equip Auto-9’s PCB with any chip.

I’d Buy That For a Dollar!

-Find an OCP skill disk.

RoboCop: Rogue City verschijnt op 2 november voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.