

Vanaf later vandaag is de early access van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beschikbaar voor een ieder die de duurdere editie van de shooter heeft aangeschaft. Daarmee kunnen spelers dit onderdeel van de game alvast doorlopen vooraleer de multiplayer volgende week vrijdag gelanceerd wordt.

Met het verschijnen van de singleplayer vandaag zijn ook de Trophies online gegaan en daar is wat merkwaardigs mee aan de hand. Ze zijn namelijk als uitbreiding toegevoegd aan de Trophies van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, wat betekent dat er geen platinum Trophy te behalen valt.

Dit is althans op de PlayStation 5 het geval, want de PlayStation 4 versie daarentegen kent wel een platinum Trophy. Waarom dit onderscheid er is, is wat onduidelijk. Ook doet dit bevestigen dat de shooter eigenlijk gewoon extra content voor het deel uit 2022 is, ondanks dat Activision spreekt over een volledig nieuwe release.

Goud

The First Step

-Reach Level 55

One Against All

-Kill Orcus while in a 6 person squad in MWZ

Gearhead

-Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions

Never Bury Your Enemies Alive

-Complete the campaign

141 Ready

-Complete the campaign on Veteran

Zilver

Seeing Red

-Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ

The End?

-Complete Act III in MWZ

Slaughterhouse

-Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ

Conqueror

-Defeat a Warlord in MWZ

No Such Thing as Too Many

-Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions

Brons

And So It Begins

-Successfully Exfil in MWZ

Write Off

-Kill 500 Enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ

Perkaholic

-Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ

Gravestone

-Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ

Back From The Dead

-Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ

Helpful Stranger

-Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ

You Can Pet The Dog

-Pet a Hellhound in MWZ

Hired Gun

-Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ

Dialed In

-Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission

Sample Platter

-Use 5 different Armaments in Open Combat Missions

I Call Shotgun!

-Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies

Tag, You’re it!

-Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions

Bulletproof

-Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions

Have You Tried Turning it Off and On?

-Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun

That’s One Way to Do It…

-Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike

Hey, Catch!

-Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister then blow them up with it

Frequent Flyer

-BASE jump and travel more than 150 m with your parachute

High Wire Act

-Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline

Death Row

-Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’

Floater

-Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’

Helo Hat Trick

-Destroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament

2-fer

-Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm

Back in the Field

-Acquire the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected

Shot Blocked

-Shoot the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it

Think She’ll Notice?

-Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch’

Elevator Out of Order

-Reach the roof in ‘Highrise’ under 45 seconds

Snow Angel

-Execute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown

Hitchhiker

-Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion

Your tax dollars at work

-Use a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close’