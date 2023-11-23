We zijn al sinds eind 2021 op de hoogte van Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, maar de game heeft nog steeds geen concrete releasedatum gekregen. Het laatste nieuws was dat het spel in de winter van dit jaar zou verschijnen, maar dat gaat niet gebeuren.

Focus Entertainment heeft laten weten dat de game nog bij gepolijst moet worden, zodat fans van de serie de beste ervaring voorgeschoteld krijgen. Saber Interactive krijgt daar nog aardig de tijd voor, want Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II staat nu gepland voor de tweede helft van 2024. Het kan dus zomaar zijn dat we nog een jaar op de game moeten wachten.

De officiële statement van Focus Entertainment is als volgt:

“Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II—the iconic Games Workshop license—in early December. The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has already accumulated over a million wish lists to date.”