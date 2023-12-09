Ook Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 kwam tijdens de rijkelijk gevulde Game Awards show voorbij, dit met een korte nieuwe trailer. De trailer mag dan misschien aan de korte kant zijn, toch is de info uit de desbetreffende video essentieel, want we komen eindelijk te weten wanneer het spel zal uitkomen. Zet 9 september 2024 alvast in je agenda!

Daarnaast werd ook aangekondigd dat je de game kan pre-orderen én er is een collector’s editie voor de echte fans onder ons. Lees hieronder een beschrijving en bekijk de trailer waarvan sprake.

Crush the Tyranid Swarms, defend Humanity! Prepare for the satisfyingly brutal, most epic fight of 2024 and continue the story of legendary Space Marine Lieutenant Titus, voiced by Vikings and Taken star Clive Standen. Drive back the everlasting night solo or in up to 3-player co-op in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s epic new campaign. Unleash the Ultramarines’ deadly arsenal and embody the unwavering brutality of the Emperor’s greatest warriors to protect Humanity from the untold horrors of the galaxy, including the dark forces of Chaos!

Pre-order the Collector’s Edition and sign up for the beta.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Collector’s Edition includes a hand-painted, 21-cm resin statuette of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid, a 172-page artbook, a Steelbook, the base game on the platform of your choice, as well as the Macragge’s Chosen DLC bonus in-game content. Don’t miss this Focus Entertainment Store exclusive while stocks last. Pre-order it now and sign up for the beta for a chance to play the game early!

Heed the call of battle when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launches September 9, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-order the Collector’s Edition now*! Wishlist the game and sign up as a Focus member to get exclusive news and upcoming special offers for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the whole Focus catalog