Het duurt nog twee maanden voordat we aan de slag kunnen met Tekken 8, dus fans van de serie moeten nog even geduld hebben. Ben je van plan de pc-versie aan te schaffen, dan kunnen we je nu wel al vertellen wat voor hardware je in je pc moet hebben om de game te spelen.

Om Tekken 8 überhaupt te kunnen draaien op je pc, moet je minimaal beschikken over een Intel Core i5-6600K of AMD Ryzen 5 1600, in combinatie met een Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti of AMD Radeon R9 380X en 8GB aan RAM.

De aanbevolen systeemeisen voor Tekken 8 zijn een Intel Core i7-7700K of AMD Ryzen 5 2600. Als grafische kaart moet je dan een GeForce RTX 2070 of Radeon RX 5700 XT hebben. Je RAM geheugen zal 16GB moeten zijn.

Voor beide set-ups geldt dat de game op 60 frames per seconde zal draaien. In welke resolutie Tekken 8 dan wordt getoond is niet bekendgemaakt. Wel hebben we alle informatie die wel is gegeven voor je op een rijtje gezet.