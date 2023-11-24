Het duurt nog twee maanden voordat we aan de slag kunnen met Tekken 8, dus fans van de serie moeten nog even geduld hebben. Ben je van plan de pc-versie aan te schaffen, dan kunnen we je nu wel al vertellen wat voor hardware je in je pc moet hebben om de game te spelen.
Om Tekken 8 überhaupt te kunnen draaien op je pc, moet je minimaal beschikken over een Intel Core i5-6600K of AMD Ryzen 5 1600, in combinatie met een Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti of AMD Radeon R9 380X en 8GB aan RAM.
De aanbevolen systeemeisen voor Tekken 8 zijn een Intel Core i7-7700K of AMD Ryzen 5 2600. Als grafische kaart moet je dan een GeForce RTX 2070 of Radeon RX 5700 XT hebben. Je RAM geheugen zal 16GB moeten zijn.
Voor beide set-ups geldt dat de game op 60 frames per seconde zal draaien. In welke resolutie Tekken 8 dan wordt getoond is niet bekendgemaakt. Wel hebben we alle informatie die wel is gegeven voor je op een rijtje gezet.
MINIMUM
- Vereist een 64-bitsprocessor en -besturingssysteem
- Besturingssysteem: Windows 10 64-Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Geheugen: 8 GB RAM
- Grafische kaart: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X
- DirectX: Versie 12
- Netwerk: Breedband-internetverbinding
- Opslagruimte: 100 GB beschikbare ruimte
- Geluidskaart: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset
- Aanvullende opmerkingen: *”FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60″ is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time.*Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background.*Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.
AANBEVOLEN
:
- Vereist een 64-bitsprocessor en -besturingssysteem
- Besturingssysteem: Windows 10 64-Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Geheugen: 16 GB RAM
- Grafische kaart: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Versie 12
- Netwerk: Breedband-internetverbinding
- Opslagruimte: 100 GB beschikbare ruimte
- Geluidskaart: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset
- Aanvullende opmerkingen: *”FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60″ is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time.*Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background.*Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.