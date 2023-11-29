F-Zero 99 is al eerder voorzien van nieuwe parcoursen en nu kan je ook een nieuwe modus spelen. Met deze modus ga je weer terug in de tijd, wat wel past bij deze racer die een retro uitstraling heeft.
Versie 1.1.0 kun je nu downloaden voor F-Zero 99. Deze update voegt onder andere de modus ‘Classis Race’ toe. Dit is een online race die de regels van het origineel zal volgen.
Zo zullen er maar 20 racers op de baan zijn in plaats van 99 en de extra features die F-Zero 99 met zich meebrengt – waaronder de ‘spin attack’ en ongelimiteerde boost – zullen zijn uitgeschakeld. Om echt het gevoel van de Super Nintendo-versie over te brengen, zal Classis Race in 4:3 worden weergegeven in plaats van 16:9.
De nieuwe modus is niet het enige wat update 1.1.0 voor F-Zero 99 met zich meeneemt. De gehele lijst aan toevoegingen en veranderingen is als volgt:
New Additions
- Added a new Classic mode. These are 20-player races with the same rules as the Super NES version of F-ZERO. Classic races are one variety of special event and will be held periodically.
- Added Lucky Ranks gameplay. Every time you enter a race, your rank and the machine you used will be recorded. After entering five races, you can reveal the Lucky Ranks. If your ranks match any of the ranks on the cards—or your machine matches the machine shown—you can receive in-game rewards.
- You can reach the Lucky Ranks screen by pressing the L Stick on the main menu.
- You can reveal the Lucky Ranks card once per day.
- Added backdrops, badges, and borders that can be used to customize Pilot Cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you will be able to use them for customization.
- You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting WORKSHOP on the main menu, and then selecting PILOT CARDS.
Other Adjustments and Changes
- Made it easier to return to the main menu after crashing out or getting ranked out during MINI PRIX or GRAND PRIX races. (In Ver. 1.0.2 and earlier there were cases where, depending on the timing, it was not possible to leave the race for a little while).
- Adjusted the difficulty for the initial startup training to make it easier. A feature to skip training has also been added, making it possible to enter online races with other players right away.
- After the first training race has ended, you can skip all remaining training by pressing the Y Button on the main menu. Additionally, from the second race (F-ZERO 25) onward, an option to skip to the next race will display if you crash out or are ranked out.
- You cannot return to a training once you have skipped it.
- In F-ZERO 99, players who just started the game or are not yet used to the gameplay will now be matched together.
Other Fixes
- Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.
Nostalgie
Leuke spel des tijds op de Super Nintendo … maar zo een spel mag gerust ge-remaked worden met de graphics van vandaag, online multiplayer + VR mode zou wel vet zijn.