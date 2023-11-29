F-Zero 99 is al eerder voorzien van nieuwe parcoursen en nu kan je ook een nieuwe modus spelen. Met deze modus ga je weer terug in de tijd, wat wel past bij deze racer die een retro uitstraling heeft.

Versie 1.1.0 kun je nu downloaden voor F-Zero 99. Deze update voegt onder andere de modus ‘Classis Race’ toe. Dit is een online race die de regels van het origineel zal volgen.

Zo zullen er maar 20 racers op de baan zijn in plaats van 99 en de extra features die F-Zero 99 met zich meebrengt – waaronder de ‘spin attack’ en ongelimiteerde boost – zullen zijn uitgeschakeld. Om echt het gevoel van de Super Nintendo-versie over te brengen, zal Classis Race in 4:3 worden weergegeven in plaats van 16:9.

De nieuwe modus is niet het enige wat update 1.1.0 voor F-Zero 99 met zich meeneemt. De gehele lijst aan toevoegingen en veranderingen is als volgt: