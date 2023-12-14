Turn 10 Studios mag blij zijn met de ontvangst van Forza Motorsport en ook wij zijn er erg over te spreken. De ontwikkelaar sprak meermaals de belofte uit om de game te blijven ondersteunen met patches en nieuwe content, daarom is inmiddels de derde update, simpelweg Update 3, uitgerold.

Qua content kunnen we gaan racen op het Hockenheim circuit, wat drie layouts kent. Voor de Career modus zijn de Contemporary Tour en British Open Tour toegevoegd. Nieuwe Spotlight auto’s zoals de Ferrari 296 GTB en Aston Martin Valkyrie. Qua fixes is de algehele stabiliteit verbeterd en zouden er minder flikkeringen zijn voor ray-traced effecten.

Daarnaast zijn er qua toegankelijkheid zaken toegevoegd en verbeterd – zoals screen narration voor je race positie en omliggende tegenstanders. De volledige changelog is substantieel en kun je hieronder rustig teruglezen.

We’re working to improve your Forza Motorsport experience. Below you will find a summary of new content and features, as well as items fixed or improved upon in Update 3.

Version Number:

Xbox Series: 1.522.1166.0

PC: 1.522.1166.0

Steam: 1.522.1166.0

New Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]

New Track

Hockenheim: Full Circuit, National Circuit, Short Circuit

New Features

33 new suits have been added to the Driver Customization menu. Groups of suits will unlock at Driver Level milestones 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100. If you’ve already surpassed these Driver Levels, all the new suits will be retroactively unlocked for you. Please note, a game restart may be required for all suits to be downloaded and unlocked.

New options are available in the Screen Narrator section of the Accessibility settings menu to narrate your race position and driver names ahead and behind you. [1641275]

New Career Events

Contemporary Tour (Available from Dec.14, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2024) Italian Ingenuity (Starts Dec. 14) Hybrid Ferocity (Starts Dec. 21) Tip of The Spear (Starts Dec. 28) Valkyrie Challenge (Starts Jan. 4)

Open Class – British Marques (Available from Dec.14, 2023 – Jan.18, 2024) C Class Series B Class Series A Class Series S Class Series



Reward Cars

Contemporary Tour: 2022 Pagani Huayra R

Open Class Series: 2015 Mclaren 650S

Spotlight Cars

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista (Dec. 14 – Dec. 21)

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB (Dec. 21 – Dec. 28)

2021 McLaren Sabre (Dec. 28 – Jan. 4)

2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie (Jan. 4 – Jan. 11)

2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo (Jan. 11 – Jan 18)

Car Pass Cars

2018 Chevrolet #23 Ruman Racing TA Corvette (Dec. 14)

1985 Buick #6 Performance Motorsports Somerset Regal Trans-Am (Dec. 21)

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R (Dec. 28)

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo (Jan. 4)

1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956 (Jan. 11)

New Multiplayer Events

Spec Series

Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series (Dec. 14 – Dec. 21)

Formula 70s Series (Dec. 21 – Dec. 28)

GTP/C Series (Dec. 28 – Jan. 4)

Mazda Miata Spec Series (Jan. 4 – Jan. 11)

Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series (Jan. 11 – Jan 18)

Open Series

P Class & A Class (Dec. 14 – Dec. 21)

S Class & C Class (Dec. 21 – Dec. 28)

X Class & E Class (Dec. 28 – Jan. 4)

R Class & B Class (Jan. 4 – Jan. 11)

P Class & D Class (Jan. 11 – Jan 18)

Spotlight Series

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista (Dec. 14 – Dec. 21)

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB (Dec. 21 – Dec. 28)

2021 McLaren Sabre (Dec. 28 – Jan. 4)

2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie (Jan. 4 – Jan. 11)

2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo (Jan. 11 – Jan 18)

New Rivals Events

Featured Track: Hockenheim – 2021 Mercedes-AMG One – Hockenheim Full Circuit (Dec. 14 – Jan. 18)

– 2021 Mercedes-AMG One – Hockenheim Full Circuit (Dec. 14 – Jan. 18) VIP: Nocturnal Predator – 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé Forza Edition – Kyalami GP Circuit (Dec. 14 – Jan. 18)

– 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé Forza Edition – Kyalami GP Circuit (Dec. 14 – Jan. 18) Spotlight – 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista – Mugello Full Circuit (Dec. 14 – Dec. 21)

– 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista – Mugello Full Circuit (Dec. 14 – Dec. 21) Spotlight – 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB – Watkins Glen Short Circuit (Dec. 21 – Dec. 28)

– 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB – Watkins Glen Short Circuit (Dec. 21 – Dec. 28) Spotlight – 2021 McLaren Sabre – Nürburgring Sprint Circuit (Dec. 28 – Jan. 4)

– 2021 McLaren Sabre – Nürburgring Sprint Circuit (Dec. 28 – Jan. 4) Spotlight – 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie – Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit (Jan. 4 – Jan. 11)

Bug Fixes and Improvements

The team is constantly hard at work on bugs, some of which are not immediately visible to players but are critical for game stability for all players.

General [All Platforms]

Fixes to improve overall game stability and performance across all platforms.

Saved Rivals Replays now includes weather information. [1634894]

Fixes to ray traced rendering features for ambient occlusion and mirror reflections that caused flickering and strobing effects on the car and road. [1589717]

Fixed issue of an infinite loading screen when swapping cars to the currently used car from the pre-race menu. [1640119]

Fixed issue that disables navigation using the Left Stick or d-pad when selecting the Team Credits option and immediately backing out. [1616007]

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Rebalanced the slipstream impact on front and rear downforce when being drafted by another car (aerowash fix). [1639513]

Fixed an issue causing Track Mastery corner segments to display a completion score of 0.0 if Track Mastery is disabled in the Gameplay & HUD settings. [1633670]

Free Play [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue in which the Driver Level visually appeared to reset to Level 1 after downloading Update 2 and entering Test Drive in Free Play. [1656239]

Fixed issue in Free Play where players would always begin in the middle of the pack (12th) despite setting Grid Ordering to Random. [1639010]

Fixed issue in Free Play where Drivatars would always choose the same car as the player. [1625606]

Fixed an issue with Driver Level progression not persisting after completing a Free Play event and returning to the Homespace. [1656518]

Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Updated Open Class Series schedule so that there are 2 Open Class Series active each week

Fixed issue where entering the pits after the last Qualifying lap causes the game camera to get stuck in the pit lane. [1633511]

Fixed an issue causing liveries to sometimes not be visible to players in multiplayer races. [1588857]

Fixed an issue with large parties in Featured Multiplayer causing players to get into an indefinite loading screen while matchmaking. [1607503]

Fixed an issue with tire wear not being correctly applied in Private Multiplayer races. [1638983]

Fixed an issue where the Racecraft achievement to overtake 12 other players in a multiplayer race would not be unlocked despite fulfilling its requirements. [1441871]

Tuning Setups [All Platforms]

Fixed long load times when player attempts to save a custom upgrade or tuning setup. [1576170]

Fixed an exploit that allowed tunable part values to be edited after removing a saved tune. [1630664]

Fixed an issue in the Shared Tune Setups: Required Car Level and Required Car CP (Car Points) are inaccurate values. [1629192]

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Fixed issue in the Livery Editor where overwriting a locked Vinyl group gives the “Failed to Save…” message and then saves two copies of the newly created Vinyl. [1637534]

Wheels [All Platforms]

Fixed a force-feedback issue on the Logitech G920 causing the steering wheel to pull left with any amount of force. [1593361]

Cars [All Platforms]

Fixed issue which allowed players to sell their Builders Cup reward cars, preventing them from reobtaining the cars and completing their associated Reward Showcases. [1638752]

Fixed issue where the player car would have no engine audio after installing a 3.2-liter I6 engine swap. [1644223]

2018 BMW M5 : Fixed issue where interior and motor were missing when a body kit is installed. [1621138]

: Fixed issue where interior and motor were missing when a body kit is installed. [1621138] 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport : Fixed issue where painting the car body changes the paint for carbon fiber elements. [1627307]

: Fixed issue where painting the car body changes the paint for carbon fiber elements. [1627307] 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS : Fixed issue where car brake caliper is seen clipping into multiple wheel rims. [1634729]

: Fixed issue where car brake caliper is seen clipping into multiple wheel rims. [1634729] 2018 Honda Civic Type R : Fixed issue that displayed unnatural white texture on the car’s taillights during cinematics. [1629606]

Fixed issue that displayed unnatural white texture on the car’s taillights during cinematics. [1629606] 2020 KTM X-Bow GT2 : Fixed an issue in which the car is using 4-cylinder engine audio while having a 5-cylinder engine. [1639286]

Fixed an issue in which the car is using 4-cylinder engine audio while having a 5-cylinder engine. [1639286] 1991 Mazda 787B : Fixed issue that caused radiator texture to be stretched in multiple locations on the car and updated audio based on community feedback. [1642967]

: Fixed issue that caused radiator texture to be stretched in multiple locations on the car and updated audio based on community feedback. [1642967] 2004 Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG : Fixed an issue where the exhaust backfire has no audio after engine and supercharger upgrades have been installed. [1640303]

Fixed an issue where the exhaust backfire has no audio after engine and supercharger upgrades have been installed. [1640303] 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower: Fixed issue that caused the interior of the car to reflect the driving surface under the car. [1638948]

Note: Due to the resolution of an asset streaming issue, players might notice a slight deficit in car visual fidelity during the post-race podium sequence.

Accessibility [All Platforms]

Event Setup: “Event Rules Preset” would read as “Ghost Backmarkers” when player moves focus off and back on. [1592710]

Event Setup: “Game Type” would read as “Race Length” when player moves focus off and back on. [1592863]

Fixed game crash that occurred after player changes colorblind setting to Tritanopia filter and attempts to purchase a vehicle when starting Vintage Hatchback Series in Builders Cup. [1608078]

Corrected an issue where audio description fails in certain weather conditions. [1608874]

Added narration to the “Pit this Lap” HUD notification. [1612123]

Fixed issue where HUD element for Quick Chat when using mouse and keyboard as the primary input would not be present. [1613000]

Fixed issue where Career Mode races with a rolling start would not play Blind Driving Assists Turn Navigation VO. [1629255]

Added Audio Description for podium sequence on all tracks. [1638919]

Fixed an issue where the controller had to be connected to navigate via keyboard input on Xbox Series X|S consoles. [1642358]

PC [Microsoft Store and Steam]