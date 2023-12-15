Hideo Kojima is verzot op films en die passie verwerkt hij veelal in zijn eveneens artistieke games. De verfilming van geliefde games lijkt tegenwoordig de normaalste zaak van de wereld en nu zal Kojima’s laatste project – Death Stranding – ook naar het zilveren doek komen.

Productiemaatschappij A24 – bekend van films als Ex Machina, Hereditary en Oscar-winnaar Everything Everywhere All At Once – zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de productie van de aankomende Death Stranding-film. Ontwikkelaar Kojima Productions deed deze onthulling via hun website.

Kojima zelf is fan van de films van A24 en is daarom ook blij dat de twee bedrijven de samenwerking zijn aangegaan. De verfilming moet daarbij niet alleen fans van de game aanspreken, maar eenieder die simpelweg verzot is op films. De adaptatie moet bovendien iets worden wat alleen met dit medium mogelijk is, aldus de Japanse grootmeester.