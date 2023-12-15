Hideo Kojima is verzot op films en die passie verwerkt hij veelal in zijn eveneens artistieke games. De verfilming van geliefde games lijkt tegenwoordig de normaalste zaak van de wereld en nu zal Kojima’s laatste project – Death Stranding – ook naar het zilveren doek komen.
Productiemaatschappij A24 – bekend van films als Ex Machina, Hereditary en Oscar-winnaar Everything Everywhere All At Once – zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de productie van de aankomende Death Stranding-film. Ontwikkelaar Kojima Productions deed deze onthulling via hun website.
Kojima zelf is fan van de films van A24 en is daarom ook blij dat de twee bedrijven de samenwerking zijn aangegaan. De verfilming moet daarbij niet alleen fans van de game aanspreken, maar eenieder die simpelweg verzot is op films. De adaptatie moet bovendien iets worden wat alleen met dit medium mogelijk is, aldus de Japanse grootmeester.
“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of “game adaptation films” out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”