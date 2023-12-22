Baldur’s Gate 3 werd dit jaar tot Game of the Year gekroond. Geheel terecht, want de Dungeons & Dragons fans zijn uitermate tevreden over de game. Je kan ontzettend veel uren kwijt in de game en als je klaar bent, begin je gewoon opnieuw omdat er zoveel mogelijkheden zijn.

Wij waren louter positief over Baldur’s Gate 3, zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Echter is geen enkele game zonder bugs of issues, daarom komen er natuurlijk updates uit. Zo heeft Larian Studios nu een nieuwe patch uitgebracht voor alle platformen.

Alhoewel deze update live is op alle beschikbare platformen, pakt het onder andere een paar Xbox specifieke bugs aan, hieronder in de patch notes meer details. De update is overigens met 20GB aan de forse kant.