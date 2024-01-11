Forza Motorsport is alweer een paar maanden verkrijgbaar en de simracer was het startschot voor een game die nog lang ondersteund moet worden middels updates en (gratis) content. Er zijn al een aantal tracks en nieuwe bolides toegevoegd, maar Turn 10 geeft ook aan naar de community te luisteren.

Nu heeft de studio in een uitgebreide post op hun blog aangegeven welke zaken op dit moment de prioriteit hebben. Onder meer het progressiesysteem, de AI en de Forza Race Regulations. Met name het tweede punt klinkt ons als muziek in de oren, gezien we in onze review al aangaven dat de computergestuurde tegenstanders wat tweaks nodig hadden.

Voor de andere twee onderwerpen gaat er dus gekeken worden naar de straffen die spelers (niet) krijgen bij het raken van tegenstanders of dat de straffen inconsistent zijn. Ook de progressie met auto’s wordt dus nader bekeken, wat volgens Turn 10 nogal wat verdeeldheid heeft gezaaid onder de spelers.

Car Progression

“We know that the progression system in Forza Motorsport is a divisive topic among our players. We’ve been gathering feedback from a variety of sources, including the Suggestions Hub, socials, forums, long-time players, and surveys to players who may not be as active on our traditional community gathering places.

It is clear from looking at feedback that while many of our players are enjoying the system as is, for many others it isn’t delivering the upgrade experience that they expect from Forza Motorsport. To address this, we are exploring changes to the system. Our goal with these changes is to retain what is working for those that enjoy it, while resolving the issues many of our most dedicated players have with the system.

Addressing this feedback is a top priority for the team going into 2024, however it will take some time to properly evaluate options, make the necessary code changes, and thoroughly test those code changes.”

Forza Race Regulations

“We are aware that Forza Race Regulations are not working as intended in some situations. We have heard about inconsistent or unfair penalties in instances of intentional ramming, being pushed off the track, and spinning cars pushing drivers off the track. We have also heard that high speed collisions sometimes have no penalties while low speed collisions have mild penalties.

It’s important that we capture all the data that we can about a race when FRR rulings happen in error, so over the next few months, we will be working with some long-time competitive Motorsport players to gather direct telemetry from them while they’re playing. They will be capturing these instances and feeding data to our team so that we can issue tweaks to make FRR more accurate and reliable. We appreciate your patience as we work on improving the system.”

AI

“We have seen feedback about our AI’s driving behavior: abruptly braking and slowing down; not accelerating out of exits, braking too hard on mild corners, and following racing lines too strictly. We understand how important it is to have fair and competitive AI in Motorsport and are our top priorities in early 2024 are addressing overly aggressive AI, while also getting a cleaner race start into turn 1 where many of the issues above most severely manifest and impact players.”