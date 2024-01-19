Met Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is de franchise na een lange afwezigheid weer terug en niet zo’n klein beetje ook. Zo zijn wij erg enthousiast in onze review en ook andere media zijn lovend over de game van Ubisoft. De game ligt sinds gisteren officieel in de schappen en de eerste update is inmiddels ook een feit.

Update 1.0.1 is beschikbaar om te downloaden op alle platformen. De grootte van de update verschilt per platform, maar schommelt tussen de 400MB en 3.4GB. Met deze update wordt de game voorzien van audio fixes, een verbeterde user interface en de balans wordt in sommige gevechten wat bijgewerkt.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes van deze update vinden.