

Morgen kunnen we weer gaan vechten, want dan ligt Tekken 8 in de winkels voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Met deze naderende release heeft PSNProfiles de hand weten te leggen op de Trophies die in de game te verzamelen zijn, die ongetwijfeld overeenkomen met de Xbox en Steam Achievements.

De onderstaande lijst toont wat je allemaal moet doen om de platinum Trophy te bemachtigen en hoewel het wat tijdrovend kan zijn, ziet het er niet buitengewoon ingewikkeld uit. Met andere woorden: met een beetje investering zou de platinum Trophy zeker te bemachtigen moeten zijn.

Platinum

A fight is about survival

-Acquired all trophies

Goud

Hope

-Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Jin Kazama victorious

Despair

-Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Kazuya Mishima victorious

Get ready for the next battle!

-Finished Arcade Quest

Zilver

Power isn’t everything

-Finished 10 Character Episode stories.

A new star rising in the world of TEKKEN!

-Won the Arcade Quest Kobushi Dojo Tournament

Godfather

-Defeated Harada_TEKKEN in Super Ghost Battle

Behold, the fruits of my labors

-Dealt 70+ damage in an air combo. (Excluding offline player battles)

Fear my wrath

-Dealt 20 Heat Smashes. (Excluding offline player battles)

There’s no way you can stop me

-Got promoted to Vanquisher

Your money is my money!

-Obtained an overall total of 10,000,000G

I’ll live on, together with my sins

-Finished Chapter 12 of The Dark Awakens

I would do well to follow your example

-Achieved a 30-hit chain during Operation Rebellion in The Dark Awakens

Brons

What a rush!

-Performed 5 Heat Bursts. (Excluding offline player battles)

I’ll give you a rematch anytime, guv

-Won a Player Match

Excellent!

-Play a total of 10 online battles of any kind

Come, humanity! Unleash the dogs of war!

-Finished Chapter 1 of The Dark Awakens

This should be fun

-Finished 5 Character Episode stories

Congrats on the victory!

-Won the Arcade Quest Gong Tournament

The fists reveal the fighter

-Fought against your own Ghost

Initiating Analysis

-Defeated 10 CPU Ghosts in Super Ghost Battle

All is vanity.

-Defeated a player’s Ghost

I’ll put an end to this

-Finished Arcade Battle

Do you want to learn Marshall Arts?

-Completed 5 Combo Challenges

This one’s in the bag!

-Practiced with the tips on in Replays & Tips

That was too easy!

-Achieved a perfect victory. (Excluding offline player battles)

Outstanding!

-Achieved a great victory. (Excluding offline player battles)

That’s how a true champion fights!

-Dealt 20 Rage Arts. (Excluding offline battles against players)

Your fate is already decided

-Activated Heat 5 times with a Heat Engager. (Excluding offline player battles)

You think you can stop me?

-Performed 10 Heat Dashes. (Excluding offline player battles)

Under the divine protection of Sirius

-Healed an overall total of 500 damage in recoverable health. (Excluding offline player battles)

I aspire to greater heights!

-Got promoted to Brawler

I’m actually pretty strong

-Got promoted to Warrior

…

-Performed a Hard Floor Break. (Excluding offline player battles)

Resuming mission

-Performed a Wall Blast. (Excluding offline player battles)

Sorry for getting rough back there

-Performed a Wall Bound. (Excluding offline player battles)

Just relax. You can do it

-Won a Ranked Match

You never learn

-Performed a Floor Blast. (Excluding offline player battles)

How do you take your coffee?

-Reached the lowest area of the Ortiz Farm stage. (Excluding offline player battles)

My moves are way faster than yours

-Performed 20 Devilish hits in Tekken Ball. (Excluding offline player battles)

You’re in for it now!

-Saved a custom character in Character Customization

Please don’t tell my father

-Won a Group Match

Let the blistering sands consume you

-Triggered 10 Tornados

Come on, just try and kill me

-Performed a Hard Wall Break. (Excluding offline player battles)

No pain, no gain!

-Dealt 2000 damage in Practice mode

Now it’s time to destroy you

-Dealt an overall total of 1000 damage while in rage mode. (Excluding offline player battles)

You aren’t alone anymore

-Finished Chapter 7 of The Dark Awakens

Wat we van Tekken 8 vinden lees je binnenkort in onze review.