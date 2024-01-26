

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is zeker de moeite waard, zoals je in onze review eerder deze week hebt kunnen lezen. Met de release van de game vandaag zijn de Trophies en Achievements online gegaan op de desbetreffende netwerken, want ons een overzicht van de verschillende doelstellingen geeft.

Opvallend is dat de game slechts één zilveren en één gouden Trophy aanbiedt in de normale set, de rest is allemaal brons. Gelijktijdig met de release van de game is ook het Master Vacation pakket beschikbaar, die onder andere New Game+ bevat. Dit levert ook Trophies op en die staan onderaan de reguliere lijst.

Als je de game op de Xbox gaat spelen, dan levert de totale set een gamerscore van 1.200 op. De omschrijvingen en doelstellingen zijn verder identiek, maar als je benieuwd bent naar de specifieke waarde van de Achievements kan je hier terecht.

Platinum

Infinite Wealth

-Obtained all trophies

Goud

The Man Who Regained His Name

-Completed the final chapter

Zilver

Renewed Purpose

-Completed all Life Links

Brons

Back in Action

-Completed Chapter 1

Fish Out of Water

-Completed Chapter 2

Time Marches On

Completed Chapter 3

Down and Out

-Completed Chapter 4

Misgivings

-Completed Chapter 5

Hiding in Plain Sight

-Completed Chapter 6

Separate Ways

-Completed Chapter 7

Layered Lies

-Completed Chapter 8

Found and Lost

-Completed Chapter 9

Dying Breed

-Completed Chapter 10

Reunion

-Completed Chapter 11

Holding the Line

-Completed Chapter 12

Turning the Tides

-Completed Chapter 13.

Touching Lives

-Completed 10 substories

Saving Lives

-Completed 20 substories

Living Your Best Life

-Completed 40 substories

Squared Away

-Viewed all of Nanba’s Drink Links

No Regrets

-Viewed all of Adachi’s Drink Links

Missing Words

-Viewed all of Saeko’s Drink Links

Breaking Free

-Viewed all of Joongi’s Drink Links

Starting Fresh

-Viewed all of Zhao’s Drink Links

Rest Assured

-Viewed all of Chitose’s Drink Links

Letting Go

-Viewed all of Tomizawa’s Drink Links

Commanding Respect

-Viewed all of Seonhee’s Drink Links

Wandering Dragon

-Reached level 10 with Kasuga

Resolute Dragon

-Reached level 30 with Kasuga

Apex Dragon

-Reached level 50 with Kasuga

Legendary Dragon

-Reached level 70 with Kasuga

Superhuman

-Raised one of Kasuga’s personality stats to max

Metahuman

-Raised all of Kasuga’s personality stats to max

Precious Memories

-Gathered 30 Memoirs of a Dragon

Abundant Memories

-Gathered 70 Memoirs of a Dragon

Funk Goes On

-Pushed Kiryu’s Soul, Tech, or Body to the max

Alo-Happy as Can Be

-Experienced 8 activities offered by Alo-Happy Tours

Side Hustle

-Raised a job to rank 30

Mad Hustle

-Raised 3 jobs to rank 30

Ultimate Hustle

-Raised 7 jobs to rank 30

Pound for Pound

-Dialed up Poundmates 30 times

Something from Nothing

-Made 10 pieces of gear at Julie’s Gearworks

Investing in the Future

-Completed all of Julie’s investments

Sujimaniac

-Registered 100 Sujimon to the Sujidex

Sujimon Sensei

-Registered 200 Sujimon to the Sujidex

Dungeon Sweeper

-Conquered the Yokohama Underground

Ruffians Beware

-Conquered the Hawaiian Haunt

Break It Up!

-Won 20 raids

Suji League Champion

-Completed all Sujimon-related substories

Sujimon Snag ‘Em

-Recruited 10 Sujimon from battle

Prize Fighter

-Maxed out a Sujimon’s level and friendship

Craftaholic

-Crafted 100 different pieces of DIY furniture

Island Hospitality

-Welcomed 100 guests to Dondoko Island

Dondoko A-Go-Go!

-Ran a TV ad on Dondoko Island

Basking in Glory

-Transformed Dondoko Island into a 4-star resort

Dondoko Denouement

-Completed the Dondoko Island story

Having Fun Yet?

-Played 10 different minigames

License to Skill

-Obtained 10 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School

30 Mins or It’s Free

-Completed all Crazy Delivery courses

Sicko Stopper

-Completed all Sicko Snap courses

Photo Hunter

-Took 30 different photos for the Photo Rally

Spirit of Aloha

-Befriended 50 people through Aloha Links

Don’t Hate the Player

-Met up with 5 people from Miss Match

Not a Total Waste

-Obtained an item from a toilet bowl

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

-Photographed a rainbow in the skies of Hawaii

Master Vacation Pack

Zilver

Endless Vacation

-Completed New Game+

We’re Probably the Best!

-Completed New Game+ on Hard difficulty

We’re Definitely the Best!

-Completed New Game+ on Legend difficulty

We Did It?

-Celebrated your victory over the fifth and final sector of the Big Swell

Brons

The Hero Returns

-Took up the Hero’s mantle in New Game+.

Building Bonds and Making Gains

-Celebrated your victory over sector one of the Big Swell

Titillating Teamwork

-Celebrated your victory over sector two of the Big Swell

Kei is for Kinship

-Celebrated your victory over sector three of the Big Swell

Unboxed Brotherhood

-Celebrated your victory over sector four of the Big Swell