Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is zeker de moeite waard, zoals je in onze review eerder deze week hebt kunnen lezen. Met de release van de game vandaag zijn de Trophies en Achievements online gegaan op de desbetreffende netwerken, want ons een overzicht van de verschillende doelstellingen geeft.
Opvallend is dat de game slechts één zilveren en één gouden Trophy aanbiedt in de normale set, de rest is allemaal brons. Gelijktijdig met de release van de game is ook het Master Vacation pakket beschikbaar, die onder andere New Game+ bevat. Dit levert ook Trophies op en die staan onderaan de reguliere lijst.
Als je de game op de Xbox gaat spelen, dan levert de totale set een gamerscore van 1.200 op. De omschrijvingen en doelstellingen zijn verder identiek, maar als je benieuwd bent naar de specifieke waarde van de Achievements kan je hier terecht.
Platinum
Infinite Wealth
-Obtained all trophies
Goud
The Man Who Regained His Name
-Completed the final chapter
Zilver
Renewed Purpose
-Completed all Life Links
Brons
Back in Action
-Completed Chapter 1
Fish Out of Water
-Completed Chapter 2
Time Marches On
Completed Chapter 3
Down and Out
-Completed Chapter 4
Misgivings
-Completed Chapter 5
Hiding in Plain Sight
-Completed Chapter 6
Separate Ways
-Completed Chapter 7
Layered Lies
-Completed Chapter 8
Found and Lost
-Completed Chapter 9
Dying Breed
-Completed Chapter 10
Reunion
-Completed Chapter 11
Holding the Line
-Completed Chapter 12
Turning the Tides
-Completed Chapter 13.
Touching Lives
-Completed 10 substories
Saving Lives
-Completed 20 substories
Living Your Best Life
-Completed 40 substories
Squared Away
-Viewed all of Nanba’s Drink Links
No Regrets
-Viewed all of Adachi’s Drink Links
Missing Words
-Viewed all of Saeko’s Drink Links
Breaking Free
-Viewed all of Joongi’s Drink Links
Starting Fresh
-Viewed all of Zhao’s Drink Links
Rest Assured
-Viewed all of Chitose’s Drink Links
Letting Go
-Viewed all of Tomizawa’s Drink Links
Commanding Respect
-Viewed all of Seonhee’s Drink Links
Wandering Dragon
-Reached level 10 with Kasuga
Resolute Dragon
-Reached level 30 with Kasuga
Apex Dragon
-Reached level 50 with Kasuga
Legendary Dragon
-Reached level 70 with Kasuga
Superhuman
-Raised one of Kasuga’s personality stats to max
Metahuman
-Raised all of Kasuga’s personality stats to max
Precious Memories
-Gathered 30 Memoirs of a Dragon
Abundant Memories
-Gathered 70 Memoirs of a Dragon
Funk Goes On
-Pushed Kiryu’s Soul, Tech, or Body to the max
Alo-Happy as Can Be
-Experienced 8 activities offered by Alo-Happy Tours
Side Hustle
-Raised a job to rank 30
Mad Hustle
-Raised 3 jobs to rank 30
Ultimate Hustle
-Raised 7 jobs to rank 30
Pound for Pound
-Dialed up Poundmates 30 times
Something from Nothing
-Made 10 pieces of gear at Julie’s Gearworks
Investing in the Future
-Completed all of Julie’s investments
Sujimaniac
-Registered 100 Sujimon to the Sujidex
Sujimon Sensei
-Registered 200 Sujimon to the Sujidex
Dungeon Sweeper
-Conquered the Yokohama Underground
Ruffians Beware
-Conquered the Hawaiian Haunt
Break It Up!
-Won 20 raids
Suji League Champion
-Completed all Sujimon-related substories
Sujimon Snag ‘Em
-Recruited 10 Sujimon from battle
Prize Fighter
-Maxed out a Sujimon’s level and friendship
Craftaholic
-Crafted 100 different pieces of DIY furniture
Island Hospitality
-Welcomed 100 guests to Dondoko Island
Dondoko A-Go-Go!
-Ran a TV ad on Dondoko Island
Basking in Glory
-Transformed Dondoko Island into a 4-star resort
Dondoko Denouement
-Completed the Dondoko Island story
Having Fun Yet?
-Played 10 different minigames
License to Skill
-Obtained 10 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School
30 Mins or It’s Free
-Completed all Crazy Delivery courses
Sicko Stopper
-Completed all Sicko Snap courses
Photo Hunter
-Took 30 different photos for the Photo Rally
Spirit of Aloha
-Befriended 50 people through Aloha Links
Don’t Hate the Player
-Met up with 5 people from Miss Match
Not a Total Waste
-Obtained an item from a toilet bowl
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
-Photographed a rainbow in the skies of Hawaii
Master Vacation Pack
Zilver
Endless Vacation
-Completed New Game+
We’re Probably the Best!
-Completed New Game+ on Hard difficulty
We’re Definitely the Best!
-Completed New Game+ on Legend difficulty
We Did It?
-Celebrated your victory over the fifth and final sector of the Big Swell
Brons
The Hero Returns
-Took up the Hero’s mantle in New Game+.
Building Bonds and Making Gains
-Celebrated your victory over sector one of the Big Swell
Titillating Teamwork
-Celebrated your victory over sector two of the Big Swell
Kei is for Kinship
-Celebrated your victory over sector three of the Big Swell
Unboxed Brotherhood
-Celebrated your victory over sector four of the Big Swell