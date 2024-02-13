Ryu Ga Gotoku heeft bloed, zweet en tranen gestoken in de ontwikkeling van Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth en dat heeft geresulteerd in een onvervalste topper, zoals je ook in onze review kon lezen. We benoemden toen al wat kleine technische mankementen, maar een nieuwe patch moet weer wat zaken oppakken.
Specifieker gaat patch 1.15 om het oplossen van bugs, zoals dat spelers heel soms vast kwamen te zitten in de muren van Hawaii en een probleempje wat progressie op Dondoki Island tegenhield. Bovendien is de algehele stabiliteit en kwaliteit van de game verbeterd, aldus de patch notes.
- Fixed a bug that may cause a crash in rare cases during Sujimon battles.
- Improved playback of music in playlists so that playback resumes from the point where it was interrupted
- Fixed a bug that the status bonus at job level up was not reflected correctly when changing jobs.
(*The correct values will be reflected when a job change or job rank-up is performed after the patch is applied.)
- Fixed a bug in Hawaii where characters would occasionally get stuck in walls during battles in certain areas, which would interfere with progress.
- Fixed several bugs in Dondoko Island, such as the game not progressing properly under certain conditions and an issue that caused island guests to float.
- Fixed problems with progression and editing your Sujimon team under certain conditions in the Sujimon substories.
- Improvement of spelling errors and localization problems
- Fixed various other bugs to improve stability and quality.