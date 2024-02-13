Ryu Ga Gotoku heeft bloed, zweet en tranen gestoken in de ontwikkeling van Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth en dat heeft geresulteerd in een onvervalste topper, zoals je ook in onze review kon lezen. We benoemden toen al wat kleine technische mankementen, maar een nieuwe patch moet weer wat zaken oppakken.

Specifieker gaat patch 1.15 om het oplossen van bugs, zoals dat spelers heel soms vast kwamen te zitten in de muren van Hawaii en een probleempje wat progressie op Dondoki Island tegenhield. Bovendien is de algehele stabiliteit en kwaliteit van de game verbeterd, aldus de patch notes.