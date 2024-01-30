

Vanzelfsprekend is ook Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League voorzien van Trophies en Achievements. Via PSN Profiles is bekend geworden wat de Trophies zijn die je in deze titel kunt verzamelen, wat zich natuurlijk één op één zal vertalen naar Achievements.

Hieronder op een rijtje alle doelstellingen en de eerste indruk is dat het zeker niet al te lastig is, maar wel een hoop tijd kan kosten. Maar gezien de game bedoeld is als titel om een lange tijd mee te gaan, mag dat op zich geen probleem zijn.

Let wel, de onderstaande lijst bevat wat spoilers.

Platinum

The Beginning of the End

-The Ultimate Squad

Goud

No One Defeats Brainiac!

-Kill The Collector of Worlds

Zilver

Thunderstruck!

-Kill The Fastest Man Alive

Blackest Night

-Kill The Green Lantern

Endgame

-Kill The World’s Greatest Detective

Abandon All Hope

-Kill The Man of Steel

Act of War

-Complete your first Incursion Mission

Killin’ Time

-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10

Into the Angry Planet

-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15

The Final Frontier

-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20

Harleen the Queen

-Reach Max Level with Harley Quinn

King For A Day

-Reach Max Level with King Shark

Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz

-Reach Max Level with Captain Boomerang

Lawton’s Last Stand

-Reach Max Level with Deadshot

The Chosen One

-Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (Single Player Sessions Only)

Trial by Blood

-Reach Squad Level 50

The Reaper

-Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 3 Infamy Set

Brons

Cleaning Out the Closet

-Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice

Hitting The Fan

-Survive the Batman Experience

Fowl Play

-Recruit your first Support Squad member

Walled In

-Escape plan gone wrong

Death Blooms

-Recruit your second Support Squad member

Blitzkrieg Bop

-Destroy the Behemoth

Hell and Back

-Rescue Lex Luthor

Battle Lines

-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 5

Winged Vengeance

-Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission

War Machine

-Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission

Welcome to the Jungle!

-Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission

Managing People

-Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission

Your World is Mine!

-Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission

Shock Treatment

-Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission

Combine and Conquer

-Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission

Turn and Turn Again

-Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges

Their Dark Designs

-Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges

Blaze of Glory

-Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges

The Right Question

-Solve 5 of Riddler’s Riddles

The Real Deal

-Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One

-Collect 10 Riddler Trophies

The Oldest One in the Book!

-Collect 40 Riddler Trophies

Level Up

-Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member

Choices

-Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear

The Venom Connection

-Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 1 Infamy Set

All Sorts of Fun

-Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 2 Infamy Set

Trial By Fire

-What the hell just happened?

Choice of Evils

-Unlock a Villain Synergy

Grand Experiment

-Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear

Forces In Motion

-Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear

Allies

-Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts

Number the Dead

-Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads

Need to Know

-Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts

History Repeats

-Begin the Batman Experience