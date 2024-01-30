Vanzelfsprekend is ook Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League voorzien van Trophies en Achievements. Via PSN Profiles is bekend geworden wat de Trophies zijn die je in deze titel kunt verzamelen, wat zich natuurlijk één op één zal vertalen naar Achievements.
Hieronder op een rijtje alle doelstellingen en de eerste indruk is dat het zeker niet al te lastig is, maar wel een hoop tijd kan kosten. Maar gezien de game bedoeld is als titel om een lange tijd mee te gaan, mag dat op zich geen probleem zijn.
Let wel, de onderstaande lijst bevat wat spoilers.
Platinum
The Beginning of the End
-The Ultimate Squad
Goud
No One Defeats Brainiac!
-Kill The Collector of Worlds
Zilver
Thunderstruck!
-Kill The Fastest Man Alive
Blackest Night
-Kill The Green Lantern
Endgame
-Kill The World’s Greatest Detective
Abandon All Hope
-Kill The Man of Steel
Act of War
-Complete your first Incursion Mission
Killin’ Time
-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10
Into the Angry Planet
-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15
The Final Frontier
-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20
Harleen the Queen
-Reach Max Level with Harley Quinn
King For A Day
-Reach Max Level with King Shark
Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz
-Reach Max Level with Captain Boomerang
Lawton’s Last Stand
-Reach Max Level with Deadshot
The Chosen One
-Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (Single Player Sessions Only)
Trial by Blood
-Reach Squad Level 50
The Reaper
-Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 3 Infamy Set
Brons
Cleaning Out the Closet
-Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice
Hitting The Fan
-Survive the Batman Experience
Fowl Play
-Recruit your first Support Squad member
Walled In
-Escape plan gone wrong
Death Blooms
-Recruit your second Support Squad member
Blitzkrieg Bop
-Destroy the Behemoth
Hell and Back
-Rescue Lex Luthor
Battle Lines
-Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 5
Winged Vengeance
-Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission
War Machine
-Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission
Welcome to the Jungle!
-Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission
Managing People
-Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission
Your World is Mine!
-Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission
Shock Treatment
-Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission
Combine and Conquer
-Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission
Turn and Turn Again
-Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges
Their Dark Designs
-Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges
Blaze of Glory
-Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges
The Right Question
-Solve 5 of Riddler’s Riddles
The Real Deal
-Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles
Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One
-Collect 10 Riddler Trophies
The Oldest One in the Book!
-Collect 40 Riddler Trophies
Level Up
-Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member
Choices
-Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear
The Venom Connection
-Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 1 Infamy Set
All Sorts of Fun
-Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 2 Infamy Set
Trial By Fire
-What the hell just happened?
Choice of Evils
-Unlock a Villain Synergy
Grand Experiment
-Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear
Forces In Motion
-Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear
Allies
-Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts
Number the Dead
-Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads
Need to Know
-Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts
History Repeats
-Begin the Batman Experience