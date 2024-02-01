De huidige game director van Destiny 2, Joe Blackburn, heeft aangekondigd dat hij Bungie deze maand zal verlaten. In februari zal er een ‘end-to-end playtest’ plaatsvinden voor The Final Shape en met die mijlpaal in het vooruitzicht, is het voor hem een mooi moment om afscheid te nemen van de studio.

Blackburn zal vervangen worden door Tyson Green, die sinds 1999 werkzaam is bij Bungie. Hier begon hij ooit als level designer voor Myth II en in de jaren daarna heeft hij gewerkt aan Halo 3, Destiny en Destiny 2. Hieronder het volledige bericht van Blackburn.

“Next month, The Final Shape will be hitting one of its most critical internal milestones: a ritual we call the End-to-End playtest. This ritual has been a key part of development since Forsaken.

It’s multiple days of consecutive internal playtesting that not only generates incredibly valuable closing feedback on everything coming this summer, but also spiritually kicks off a shift towards bug fixing and polish work.

Heading into this milestone, I’ve gotten to play 100s of hours of The Final Shape, and what the world-class talent here at Bungie has created has quickly become of the things I’m most proud to have worked on throughout my career.

This ritual will be especially meaningful to me personally, as it will also serve as a moment to pass the torch of Destiny 2 Game Director to the next era of leadership as I head on a new adventure outside the walls of Bungie.”