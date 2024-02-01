

Gisterenavond laat kondigde Sony PlayStation de terugkeer van Until Dawn aan. De game verschijnt later dit jaar voor de PlayStation 5 en pc, al was er wat onduidelijkheid of het hier nu een remaster of remake betreft. Hoewel Sony daar zelf ook niet echt concreet in is, neigt het naar een remake.

Dit omdat ontwikkelaar Ballistic Moon in hun omschrijving van de game aangeeft dat Until Dawn vanaf de grond af aan opnieuw is opgebouwd in Unreal Engine 5. Dit stelt de ontwikkelaar ook in staat om wat veranderingen aan te brengen en de meest ingrijpende is dat je niet langer met vaste cameraposities zit.

Het is nu mogelijk om de game vanuit een third-person perspectief te beleven. Ook zijn er nieuwe collectables te vinden en nieuwe locaties om te ontdekken. Daarnaast zijn bepaalde scènes anders, wat voor meer diepgang in het mysterie zorgt en de controller features worden gebruikt voor extra nuances in de gameplay.

Met andere woorden: de ontwikkelaar maakt er echt werk van en van een simpele port is overduidelijk geen sprake.