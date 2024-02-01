Gisterenavond laat kondigde Sony PlayStation de terugkeer van Until Dawn aan. De game verschijnt later dit jaar voor de PlayStation 5 en pc, al was er wat onduidelijkheid of het hier nu een remaster of remake betreft. Hoewel Sony daar zelf ook niet echt concreet in is, neigt het naar een remake.
Dit omdat ontwikkelaar Ballistic Moon in hun omschrijving van de game aangeeft dat Until Dawn vanaf de grond af aan opnieuw is opgebouwd in Unreal Engine 5. Dit stelt de ontwikkelaar ook in staat om wat veranderingen aan te brengen en de meest ingrijpende is dat je niet langer met vaste cameraposities zit.
Het is nu mogelijk om de game vanuit een third-person perspectief te beleven. Ook zijn er nieuwe collectables te vinden en nieuwe locaties om te ontdekken. Daarnaast zijn bepaalde scènes anders, wat voor meer diepgang in het mysterie zorgt en de controller features worden gebruikt voor extra nuances in de gameplay.
Met andere woorden: de ontwikkelaar maakt er echt werk van en van een simpele port is overduidelijk geen sprake.
Key Features
- Cult Horror Rebuilt – Immerse yourself in a gripping slasher horror rebuilt from the ground up with stunning visuals in Unreal Engine 5. Enhanced by movie-like cinematography, refined gameplay mechanics and more, venture into a thrilling exploration of an isolated mountain where nothing is as it seems.
- Their Fate in Your Hands – Create your own gripping tale as you take control of nine unique characters portrayed by an all-star cast, including Hayden Panettiere, Brett Dalton, and more, and decide their fate through your choices. Through dynamic animations and nuanced facial-capture performances, learn what makes each character tick, and who among the group has what it takes to survive.
- Terror Never Looked So Good – Explore a rich and detailed environment that will leave you breathless with every step. With new visual enhancements for PlayStation 5 consoles, the original game has been rebuilt from the ground up—utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to bring the nightmare to life.
- Rebuilt for a New Generation – Discover new collectibles, all-new environments to investigate, and re-cut narrative sequences that deepen the mystery further. Through the DualSense wireless controller, interact with the world like never before, and get closer to the action with an all-new, immersive third-person camera. Plus, enjoy a brand-new musical score and reauthored audio that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the journey.
PlayStation 5 Features
- Ultra High-Speed SSD – With seamless scene-to-gameplay transitions made possible by the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra high-speed SSD, stay fully immersed in the heart-pumping horror and face your fears without a moment’s respite.
- Adaptive Triggers – Experience the resistance of a firearm’s trigger, pick up objects in the environment, and feel the weight of your decisions through adaptive triggers as you survive the mountain’s horrors.
- Tempest 3D AudioTech – Pinpoint every breathless whisper, unknown footstep, and chilling scream through 3D audio, as you navigate the darkness relying on each of your senses to stay alive.
- Stunning Visuals – Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, the power of PlayStation 5 consoles brings the horror to life with realistic lighting and ray traced character shadows. Explore the eerily-lit interiors of the lodge, the clawing darkness of the mines, and moonlight-bathed mountain wilderness in stunning detail.
- Haptic Feedback – Feel the footsteps of friends and foes alike intensify with proximity, and every bump and scrape as you claw through the darkness on the run from a killer. From the clicks of a digital camera to the supernatural power of nearby totems, the DualSense® wireless controller’s haptic feedback connects you to your environment like never before.
Zin in!!!! Benieuwd of er een soort van upgrade komt voor een paar euro