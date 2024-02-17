Sinds de release van Baldur’s Gate 3 enkele maanden geleden, heeft ontwikkelaar Larian Studios allesbehalve stilgezeten. De ene na de andere grote update werd uitgebracht, waardoor de game nóg beter werd dan die al was. Inmiddels is hier al patch 6 die, net zoals alle vorige, wederom heel wat aanpassingen doorvoert.
Er zijn opnieuw honderden veranderingen en verbeteringen: nieuwe (kus)animaties, verbeterde lichteffecten, bug fixes en meer. Bekijk hieronder de belangrijkste aanpassingen en lees ze in totaliteit na op de officiële site.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is je tijd zeker waard, lees in onze review waarom.
Patch #6 Notes
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can now dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with.
- When a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will now try to prioritise your avatar character as the main speaker.
- Your partner now has a few different kisses! They’re brand new, unique, and randomised – and we’ve also made improvements to how kisses look across the board, particularly for taller and shorter body types.
- Improved the cinematic scenes in the Elfsong Tavern to feel more intimate when you and your romance partner decide your future together after defeating the Netherbrain.
- Reworked the reflection scenes that take place after wrapping up the defeat of the Netherbrain for characters without romantic partners to better match the scenes for those who do have romantic partners, and to bridge the gap into the epilogue.
- Added a new cinematic scene to support the combat encounter that occurs after you choose whether to side with Nightsong at Sorcerous Sundries or not.
- If you sit on the stool in Shadowheart’s camp corner, she will now react to you with a line based on your relation with her.
- Added new idle animations for some companions at camp, including:
– Lae’zel: Studying a githyanki disc.
– Minthara: Contemplating a skull, tending to mushrooms, expressing violence, adjusting her armour, plotting her future, and being bothered by the sun.
– Jaheira: Sitting, kneeling and whispering to a rat messenger, and whittling.
– Minsc: Cooking and shaving his head. (These are two separate animations. Although we wouldn’t put it past him, he’s not, in fact, cooking his head.)
– Shadowheart: Polishing the Spear of Night.
– Halsin: Whittling.
- If you started your game on a set difficulty, you can now switch to Custom Mode (except when already playing Honour Mode).
- Fixed an issue that would prevent travel between acts.
- Fixed an issue causing quicksaves to fail to upload to cross-saves.
- Characters in the epilogue camp party will now have fitting titles below their names.
- Fixed the Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty passives not triggering Saving Throws.
- Added light bar colours for the DualSense controller on PC.
- Fixed graphic settings not being applied for some 4k monitors.
- Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur when starting or ending a game.
Wat een game! <3