Later deze maand brengt Team Ninja hun volgende actie-RPG uit, met name Rise of the Ronin. De ontwikkelaar gaat ditmaal voor een open wereld en we zijn benieuwd om te ontdekken hoe dat zal uitdraaien. Inmiddels zijn de trophies van die game al op het PlayStation Network geplaatst, dus we kunnen al (ruim van tevoren) checken wat ons te doen staat.

De lijst doet vermoeden dat je heel wat activiteiten (vermoedelijk allemaal?) zal moeten doen in die open wereld. Naast de gebruikelijke verhaalmissies, zal je namelijk ook collectibles (waaronder katten) moeten verzamelen en zijmissies moeten voltooien. De volledige lijst bekijk je hieronder, maar let op voor eventuele spoilers in sommige beschrijvingen.

Rise of the Ronin verschijnt op 22 maart.

Platinum

Rise of the Ronin

– Obtained all trophies.

Goud

Friendly Neighborhood Ronin

– Completed all Bond Missions.

Midnight Crossing

– Completed an optional ronin mission with the “Midnight” difficulty setting enabled.

Zilver

A Veiled Edge’s Future

– Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin.

The Dawn of a New Japan

– Cleared Chapter 3.

Veiled Vow

– Started your first romantic relationship.

Shadow Stalker

– Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations.

Keeper of the Peace

– Defeated 50 fugitives.

Social Climber

– Took part in missions with all available allies.

Sightseer

– Completed all photograph spots.

Cats Over All

– Collected all cats.

Tears of a Blue Demon

– Managed to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship.

Brons

Flying the Nest

– Cleared the Prologue.

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises

– Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive.

Infiltrate the Prison Complex

– Made your way to Shoin Yoshida.

A Happy Memory

– Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama.

Black Ships, Long Shadows

– Cleared Chapter 1.

Meeting Kaishu Katsu

– Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River.

A Show for the Shogun

– Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel.

Strange Bedfellows

– Brokered a truce between the Roshigumi and the Choshu clan.

Cities of Darkness

– Cleared Chapter 2.

The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance

– Persuaded Takamori Saigo.

The Battle of Toba-Fushimi

– Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end.

Threads of Fate

– Established your first bond.

One Good Turn Deserves Another

– Gave your first gift.

Fateful Encounter

– Achieved your first L.v 4 Personal Bond.

Home Sweet Home

– Achieved your first Lv. 3 Area Bond.

Collector

– Earned your first Completion Reward.

Good to Go

– Upgraded your armor, weapon and sub-weapon.

Transfer of Power

– Performed your first Bond Transfer.

Resonance

– Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time.

Fresh Start

– Remodeled your longhouse for the first time.

Traveling Through Time

– Retried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul.

Striver’s License

– Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo.

Horseback Hero

– Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery.

Winged Warrior

– Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training.

Firearm Genius

– Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training.

Cheater Beater

– Caught 5 cheaters while playing Odds and Evens.

Style Guru

– Mastered three combat styles.

A Jack of Trade is a Master of All

– Mastered one of the four stat types.

Contraption Creator

– Conducted Technology Development 15 times.

Fancy Meeting You Here

– Had 50 Chance Encounters.

Moneybags

– Saved 150,000 sen.

Well-Rounded Ronin

– Reached Level 55.

Martial Arts Maniac

– Defeated enemies using every weapon.

Solitary Ronin

– Completed all mission without allies.

Life Saver

– Complete a No-Kill Mission’s objectives.

The Greater Opportunity

– Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life.

Farewell, Black Cat

– Saved Soji Okita’s life.

Twilight Fencer

– Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life.

Dive of the Ronin

– Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple.