Het vierde seizoen van LEGO 2K Drive is van start gegaan. De bijbehorende Drive Pass beschikt weer over 100 tiers waarin je een heleboel wagens, legosteentjes en rijders kan verzamelen. 21 van deze tiers, kan je bemachtigen zonder extra geld neer te leggen, de rest kan je unlocken indien je beschikt over de Premium Drive Pass van het vierde seizoen. Deze is nog inbegrepen voor spelers die beschikken over de Year 1 Drive Pass. Dit is gelukkig niet alles wat het vierde seizoen te bieden heeft, want er wordt ook een nieuw bioom toegevoegd aan het spel.

Stargaze Summit wordt het nieuwe gebied genoemd en hier kan je een ijzige bergketen en een kille toendravlakte terugvinden. Dit nieuwe gebied zal 7 races, 3 uitdagingen en 9 On-the-Go evenementen bevatten. Dit is echter nog niet alles, want er verschijnt ook een nieuwe modus genaamd Goal Karts Hockey. Denk hierbij een beetje aan de hockey-modus van Rocket League, maar dan met LEGO autootjes.

Verder zijn ook time trials toegevoegd aan het spel en kan je in je garage nieuwe speciale flairs installeren, die je kunnen helpen om andere voertuigen op te branden (met vlammenwerper), maar ook om aan te duiden waar collectibles verscholen liggen. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes terugvinden van de update: