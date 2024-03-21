

Bethesda heeft enige tijd terug aangekondigd dat er wat nieuwe features voor Starfield op de planning stonden, maar dat we op wat hoofdlijnen na de details moesten afwachten. Inmiddels is de update in kwestie online gegaan op de Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Allereerst komt deze update met een enorme lijst aan patch notes, die je hieronder natuurlijk kunt nalezen. Daarnaast kunnen we ook melden dat de foto modus is toegevoegd, een scanner en andere handige features die het speelplezier ten goede zouden moeten komen.