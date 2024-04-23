Vanaf vandaag is Top Spin 2K25 officieel verkrijgbaar en daarom heeft ontwikkelaar Hangar 13 natuurlijk de Trophies en Achievements online gezet. Als jij van plan bent een balletje te gaan slaan en alle virtuele doelen of bekers wilt verzamelen, dan kan je hieronder checken wat je moet doen.
Afgaande op onze eerste check ziet het er als een erg gevarieerde lijst uit met leuke doelstellingen, al zitten er ook een paar uitdagende en met name tijdrovende tussen. Het zal dus even duren voordat je de platinum Trophy of 1000 Gamerscore bereikt, maar dan heb je wel waar voor je geld.
Hieronder op een rijtje alle Trophies, de Achievements kan je hier vinden.
Platinum
Tennis Ace
-Complete all Trophies
Goud
The Platinum Collector
-Upgrade 10 Coaches to Platinum Tier
Perfect Match
-Win a Match on Very Hard or higher with at least 20 winners and no more than 5 unforced errors
Iron Athlete
-Play 30 matches or more during a single season in World Tour
2K’s Greatest
-Win 30 matches in 2K Tour
Zilver
The Grind Doesn’t Stop
Reach Player Level 30 with a MyPLAYER
Learn From The Best
-Upgrade a Coach to Platinum Tier
Surface Master
-Win all Series in MyCAREER
Career Grand Slam
-Win all 4 Grand Slam® tournaments in MyCAREER
Fittings Galore
-Unlock 50 Fittings
The Best Of The Best
-Win a Match on Hard difficulty or higher on all 4 Grand Slam® tournaments in MyCAREER
It’s All About The Fundamentals
-Finish 10 matches with a quality of play of at least 75%
Consistency Is Key
-Reach a quality of play of 85% or higher in 10 matches
Half Century Winner
-Win 50 matches
Around The World In 7 Days
-Win 2 different tournaments in a single World Tour week
Playing With The Greats
-Play one match with every featured player on a single day in 2K Tour
Brons
Getting Started
-Complete all the Basic and Advanced Lessons in the TopSpin Academy
Styles Master
-Complete all the Play Style Lessons in the TopSpin Academy
Anytime. Anywhere
-Win a match in every game mode
I Play Better Alone
-Win a singles match with 5 different pro players
What A Deal!
-Purchase a item in the Pro Shop
Online Explorer
-Play 10 online matches
Big Spender
-Spend a total of 3,000 VC
Starting To Fit In
-Equip your first Fitting
Let’s Get A Workout In
-Hire your first Coach
Growing Together
-Upgrade a Coach
Stats Don’t Lie
-Activate a gameplay Skill through Fittings
Customization Expert
-Have a Tier 3 fitting equipped in all Fitting Slots
I Don’t Need Trophies To Make Me Special
-Win one Special Event of each category in MyCAREER
Bracket Challenge
-Win one Tournament of each category in MyCAREER
The Support You Need
-Hire a Staff Member for any Support Team in MyCAREER
Only Surrounded By The Best
-Reach the highest Tier with a hired Staff Member in MyCAREER
All Around The World
-Purchase 5 Homes in MyCAREER
Going Up!
-Reach the Rising Star status in MyCAREER
The 500 Club
-Win 500 points
Let’s Team Up
-Win 3 doubles matches
Pure Tennis
-Win a match in best of 3 sets without any gameplay helpers, minimum 3 games and 3 sets per match
Putting The World On Notice
-Win a Tournament in World Tour
Worldwide Athlete
-Win 10 World Tour matches with a male player and 10 World Tour matches with a female player
The First Of Many
-Win a match in 2K Tour
Of Top Spin 2K25 de moeite waard is, lees je eerdaags in onze review.
Een trophy krijgen voor het uitgeven van 3000 VC zegt al genoeg
@Anoniem-1561: wat dan?
Is gewoon in-game currency die je kunt besteden aan o.a. cosmetics.
Niet zo raar bij een sport game. Overigens bij zo veel games tegenwoordig.
Ik heb er zin in. Alleen moet wachten tot vrijdag, dat is de release datum voor de standaard versie.
Tot nu staat Top Spin al op een nette bijna 8 score gemiddeld.
@Anoniem-415:
Heerlijke naïef reactie 🙂
Dan ken jij NBA 2K zeker niet 😉