

Vanaf vandaag is Top Spin 2K25 officieel verkrijgbaar en daarom heeft ontwikkelaar Hangar 13 natuurlijk de Trophies en Achievements online gezet. Als jij van plan bent een balletje te gaan slaan en alle virtuele doelen of bekers wilt verzamelen, dan kan je hieronder checken wat je moet doen.

Afgaande op onze eerste check ziet het er als een erg gevarieerde lijst uit met leuke doelstellingen, al zitten er ook een paar uitdagende en met name tijdrovende tussen. Het zal dus even duren voordat je de platinum Trophy of 1000 Gamerscore bereikt, maar dan heb je wel waar voor je geld.

Hieronder op een rijtje alle Trophies, de Achievements kan je hier vinden.

Platinum

Tennis Ace

-Complete all Trophies

Goud

The Platinum Collector

-Upgrade 10 Coaches to Platinum Tier

Perfect Match

-Win a Match on Very Hard or higher with at least 20 winners and no more than 5 unforced errors

Iron Athlete

-Play 30 matches or more during a single season in World Tour

2K’s Greatest

-Win 30 matches in 2K Tour

Zilver

The Grind Doesn’t Stop

Reach Player Level 30 with a MyPLAYER

Learn From The Best

-Upgrade a Coach to Platinum Tier

Surface Master

-Win all Series in MyCAREER

Career Grand Slam

-Win all 4 Grand Slam® tournaments in MyCAREER

Fittings Galore

-Unlock 50 Fittings

The Best Of The Best

-Win a Match on Hard difficulty or higher on all 4 Grand Slam® tournaments in MyCAREER

It’s All About The Fundamentals

-Finish 10 matches with a quality of play of at least 75%

Consistency Is Key

-Reach a quality of play of 85% or higher in 10 matches

Half Century Winner

-Win 50 matches

Around The World In 7 Days

-Win 2 different tournaments in a single World Tour week

Playing With The Greats

-Play one match with every featured player on a single day in 2K Tour

Brons

Getting Started

-Complete all the Basic and Advanced Lessons in the TopSpin Academy

Styles Master

-Complete all the Play Style Lessons in the TopSpin Academy

Anytime. Anywhere

-Win a match in every game mode

I Play Better Alone

-Win a singles match with 5 different pro players

What A Deal!

-Purchase a item in the Pro Shop

Online Explorer

-Play 10 online matches

Big Spender

-Spend a total of 3,000 VC

Starting To Fit In

-Equip your first Fitting

Let’s Get A Workout In

-Hire your first Coach

Growing Together

-Upgrade a Coach

Stats Don’t Lie

-Activate a gameplay Skill through Fittings

Customization Expert

-Have a Tier 3 fitting equipped in all Fitting Slots

I Don’t Need Trophies To Make Me Special

-Win one Special Event of each category in MyCAREER

Bracket Challenge

-Win one Tournament of each category in MyCAREER

The Support You Need

-Hire a Staff Member for any Support Team in MyCAREER

Only Surrounded By The Best

-Reach the highest Tier with a hired Staff Member in MyCAREER

All Around The World

-Purchase 5 Homes in MyCAREER

Going Up!

-Reach the Rising Star status in MyCAREER

The 500 Club

-Win 500 points

Let’s Team Up

-Win 3 doubles matches

Pure Tennis

-Win a match in best of 3 sets without any gameplay helpers, minimum 3 games and 3 sets per match

Putting The World On Notice

-Win a Tournament in World Tour

Worldwide Athlete

-Win 10 World Tour matches with a male player and 10 World Tour matches with a female player

The First Of Many

-Win a match in 2K Tour

