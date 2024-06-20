Insomniac Games kondigde vorige week aan dat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 deze week een nieuwe update zou krijgen, die onder andere nieuwe suits voor beide heren zou toevoegen. Deze update, met versienummer 1.003.000, is nu uitgerold en komt met de onderstaande patch notes.
Buiten dat komt de update met nog wat fixes op basis van community feedback, worden er wat kleine issues aangepakt en meer. Het zijn over het algemeen vrij minimale ingrepen, dus het meest noemenswaardige zijn de nieuwe suits.
Die komen ook allemaal even kort voorbij in de onderstaande trailer.
Version 1.003.000 Release Notes
THE BRAND NEW ADDITIONS
Four brand new collaboration suits
- Metro (Miles Morales)
- Ginga (Miles Morales)
- Fluro (Peter Parker)
- Motorchic (Peter Parker)
Four returning fan-favorite legacy suits
- Into the Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)
- Last Stand (Peter Parker)
- Uptown Pride (Miles Morales)
- Animated (Miles Morales)
Parry/Traversal Ability Swap
The ability to swap the Spider Arms and Symbiote, and vice versa per community feedback. These options can be found under GAMEPLAY settings and include:
- Default: the option remains unchanged to how it is pre-patch
- Symbiote: only the symbiote arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities
- Spider Arms: only the spider arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities
- Suit: Symbiote suits use symbiote-based parry and traversal abilities, other suits use the spider arms
ACCESSIBILITY ADDITIONS
- Funky: Added Look At Waypoint support for the opening circuit box
- Funky: Added an Activity Skip for the Spider-Bot section
- Homecoming: Added Skip Puzzle for the tether puzzle
NOTABLE UPDATE ADDITIONS AND FIXES
- Addressed feedback where entering Surge didn’t transform players into the Symbiote Suit in New Game+
- Addressed feedback where the frequency of Symbiote finishers was too low or almost non-existent in New Game+
- Addressed an issue where street signs did not properly display in the open world
- Addressed an issue where Depth of Field (DoF) doesn’t work in Photo Mode if DoF is off in the game settings
- Addressed an issue where users could not launch turbines in the Brooklyn Heights Emily-May Foundation mission
- Addressed an issue where the Spider logo would float in certain poses on the Webbed Suit
- Addressed an issue where dialogue would not play during the Mr. Negative boss fight when tutorials were turned off
- Addressed an audio/dialogue issue with the Hydra Bench minigame
- Addressed a text issue with the “End of Night” prompt
- Addressed an issue with inconsistent background colors in the Suits menu
- Addressed reported issues of misplaced objects and assets in the open world
- Addressed additional stability, bugs and glitches throughout the game
Leuk maar spel al maanden geleden uitgespeeld.
Geen behoefte aan om opnieuw op te starten.
Wil liever de DLC’s 🙂
1 van mijn miskopen van 2023
@Anoniem-5982: waarom dan leg eens uit