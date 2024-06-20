Insomniac Games kondigde vorige week aan dat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 deze week een nieuwe update zou krijgen, die onder andere nieuwe suits voor beide heren zou toevoegen. Deze update, met versienummer 1.003.000, is nu uitgerold en komt met de onderstaande patch notes.

Buiten dat komt de update met nog wat fixes op basis van community feedback, worden er wat kleine issues aangepakt en meer. Het zijn over het algemeen vrij minimale ingrepen, dus het meest noemenswaardige zijn de nieuwe suits.

Die komen ook allemaal even kort voorbij in de onderstaande trailer.

Version 1.003.000 Release Notes

THE BRAND NEW ADDITIONS

Four brand new collaboration suits

Metro (Miles Morales)

Ginga (Miles Morales)

Fluro (Peter Parker)

Motorchic (Peter Parker)

Four returning fan-favorite legacy suits

Into the Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)

Last Stand (Peter Parker)

Uptown Pride (Miles Morales)

Animated (Miles Morales)

Parry/Traversal Ability Swap

The ability to swap the Spider Arms and Symbiote, and vice versa per community feedback. These options can be found under GAMEPLAY settings and include:

Default: the option remains unchanged to how it is pre-patch

Symbiote: only the symbiote arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities

Spider Arms: only the spider arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities

Suit: Symbiote suits use symbiote-based parry and traversal abilities, other suits use the spider arms

ACCESSIBILITY ADDITIONS

Funky: Added Look At Waypoint support for the opening circuit box

Funky: Added an Activity Skip for the Spider-Bot section

Homecoming: Added Skip Puzzle for the tether puzzle

NOTABLE UPDATE ADDITIONS AND FIXES