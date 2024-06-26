Afgelopen vrijdag verscheen Shadow of the Erdtree en hoewel de uitbreiding wereldwijd geprezen wordt om de kwaliteit, zijn er alsnog wat balans tweaks nodig. Althans, dat blijkt uit update 1.12.2 die nu is uitgerold.

Deze update richt zich op het tweaken van de aanvalsschade op een tweetal punten. Met deze tweaks zou het net ietsje vloeiender moeten oplopen. Met andere woorden: de moeilijkheidsgraad is nu iets naar beneden bijgesteld zodat het meer gradueel gaat.

Een meer specifieke uitleg hieronder:

Calibration Update 1.12.2 change list

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements , and the second half will now be more gradual.

, and the second half will now be more gradual. The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server. If the Calibration Ver. listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not “1.12.2”, then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.

About graphics settings (PC version only)

We have confirmed a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions. If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled. Other balance adjustments as well as bug fixes are also planned for a future patch.