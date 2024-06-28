Er genieten heel wat gamers van Dragon’s Dogma 2 en terecht ook, want het is een prima game. De titel is echter niet perfect, want er zijn hier en daar nog wat bugs te bespeuren. Een nieuwe patch pakt een aantal van deze problemen aan en voegt tevens wat opties toe.
Eén van die opties is dat spelers op de Xbox Series X en PlayStation 5 de grafische instellingen kunnen veranderen. Tevens kunnen zij aangeven of ze gebruik willen maken van een 120Hz optie, als ze een tv hebben die dat ondersteunt. Daarbuiten worden voor alle platformen verschillende problemen aangepakt.
De volledige changelog is als volgt:
Adjustments and additions to the storage
- Adding function to sell items from the storage menu.
- Adding function to equip armor from the storage menu.
- Adding function to equip armor from the storage when changing vocation in a vocation guild.
- Increasing the maximum number of items of one kind that can be put in storage from 99 to 999.
- Adjusting so that when an item is put in the storage beyond the maximum limit, the maximum number of items are automatically put in storage.
- Adding the option to turn the Arisen’s visibility on or off in photo mode.
- Adjusting so that it’s easier to find oxcarts in the field.
- Fixing issue where Venator’s Leggings, Ring of Predominance, and Comforting Neck Wrap were unobtainable.
- Fixing issues that caused players to be able to enter areas they should not be able to.
- Fixing issue with purchase pricing for precious stones in Vermund being incorrect at some shops.
- Fixing issue where the oracle’s guidance would not account for a necessary character being dead.
- Fixing issue where some gathering points would not regenerate until the next playthrough.
- Fixing issue where incorrect NPC portraits were displayed.
- Fixing issues around opening the door in the Ancestral Chamber.
- Fixing issue with hair display on characters of maximum height.
- Fixing issues around CPU overload in certain situations.*
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S
- Adding option to change graphics settings to high/low. *
- Adding option to turn 120Hz output on/off. **
Wacht even…
Enkel 30fps op de consoles was mogelijk volgens hun ivm “de complexe AI van NPCs.
En nu is er niet eens een 60 fps optie maar 120fps optie???
Hos dan?
Of begrijp ik hier iets verkeerds?