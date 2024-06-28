Er genieten heel wat gamers van Dragon’s Dogma 2 en terecht ook, want het is een prima game. De titel is echter niet perfect, want er zijn hier en daar nog wat bugs te bespeuren. Een nieuwe patch pakt een aantal van deze problemen aan en voegt tevens wat opties toe.

Eén van die opties is dat spelers op de Xbox Series X en PlayStation 5 de grafische instellingen kunnen veranderen. Tevens kunnen zij aangeven of ze gebruik willen maken van een 120Hz optie, als ze een tv hebben die dat ondersteunt. Daarbuiten worden voor alle platformen verschillende problemen aangepakt.

De volledige changelog is als volgt: