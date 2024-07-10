Later deze maand brengt Capcom de tactische actiegame Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess uit. Trophy/Achievement hunters kunnen zich alvast mentaal beginnen voor te bereiden, want de lijst met alle Trophies is inmiddels online opgedoken.

Het merendeel kan je verdienen door gewoon de missies te voltooien en baasgevechten te overleven. Daarnaast zal je echter ook je personages moeten upgraden naar het hoogste level én alle optionele doelen moeten voltooien. Dat kan wel eens een uitdaging worden! Check de volledige lijst hieronder.

Pas wel op: de namen van de baasgevechten en locaties worden hier vermeld, dus deze kunnen spoilers zijn als je liever zelf alles ontdekt.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess verschijnt op 19 juli.

Platinum

Kunitsu-Gami
Obtain all trophies.

Goud

Wisdom and Courage
Finish all boss fights up to the Great Shrine Passage within a total of 20 mins in one playthrough.

Mountain Watch
 Complete all objectives in every stage, including those in New Game+.

The End
 Defeat Cursed Soh.

Zilver

Becoming the Spirit Stone Maiden
Defeat Nanamagari.

Expert’s Compilation
Fully upgrade all roles.

The True Soh
Fully upgrade Soh’s abilities.

Mountain Goddess Folklore
Obtain all Emaki Scrolls and view them from the tent.

The Little Giant
Defeat all types of Seethe

Bit by Bit
Consume a total of 100,000 crystals.

Return to Nature
Purge 200 wild animal.

Brons

Embark on the Path
 Escape from the Seethe with the Maiden.

Purify Myoko Pass
 Purge the defilement and recover Myoko Pass.

Purify Kakeashi Grove
 Purge the defilement and recover Kakeashi Grove.

Purify Yuan Cavern
Purge the defilement and recover Yuan Cavern.

Purify Enri Village
 Purge the defilement and recover Enri Village.

Purify Okumiyama Passage
 Purge the defilement and recover Okumiyama Passage.

Purify Moegi Ridge
Purge the defilement and recover Moegi Ridge.

Purify Yuminari Lake
 Purge the defilement and recover Yuminari Lake.

Purify Adashino Village
 Purge the defilement and recover Adashino Village.

Purify Muezuka Burial Grounds
Purge the defilement and recover Muenzuka Burial Grounds.

Purify Renge Marsh
Purge the defilement and recover Renge Marsh.

Purify Kamukura Shrine
 Purge the defilement and recover Kamukura Shrine.

Purify the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara
 Purge the defilement and recover the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.

Purify Korai Valley
 Purge the defilement and recover Korai Valley.

Purify Kiritake Village
 Purge the defilement and recover Kiritake Village.

Purify Narusawa Wind Caves
 Purge the defilement and recover Narusawa Wind Caves.

Purify Yamasuso Lodging
 Purge the defilement and recover Yamasuso Lodging.

Purify the Great Shrine Passage
Purge the defilement and recover the Great Shrine Passage.

Defeat Gakinyudo
Defeat Gakinyudo.

Defeat Kamaitachi
 Defeat Kamaitachi.

Defeat Mukadejoro
Defeat Mukadejoro.

Defeat Tsurube-otoshi
Defeat Tsurube-otoshi.

Defeat Batsu
 Defeat Batsu.

Defeat Bupposo
 Defeat Bupposo.

Defeat Notsugo
Defeat Notsugo.

Defeat Raikobo
 Defeat Raikobo.

Defeat Yatsukahagi
 Defeat Yatsukahagi.

Repeating History
 Begin New Game+

Come on in!
 Enter a tent for the first time.

When You Wish Upon an Ema
 Obtain all Ema Plaques.

A Blessing and a Curse
Complete a stage with 5 Mazo Talismans equipped.

Multitasker
 Complete a stage with 3 Tsuba Guards equipped.

Sweet Shop
 Obtain all sweets.

Employment Agency
 Assign every role to the villager.s

Family Dis-Function
 Defeat 100 Seethe by using other Seethe attacks against them.

Rags to Riches
Defeat Kogokaburi.