Later deze maand brengt Capcom de tactische actiegame Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess uit. Trophy/Achievement hunters kunnen zich alvast mentaal beginnen voor te bereiden, want de lijst met alle Trophies is inmiddels online opgedoken.

Het merendeel kan je verdienen door gewoon de missies te voltooien en baasgevechten te overleven. Daarnaast zal je echter ook je personages moeten upgraden naar het hoogste level én alle optionele doelen moeten voltooien. Dat kan wel eens een uitdaging worden! Check de volledige lijst hieronder.

Pas wel op: de namen van de baasgevechten en locaties worden hier vermeld, dus deze kunnen spoilers zijn als je liever zelf alles ontdekt.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess verschijnt op 19 juli.

Platinum

Kunitsu-Gami

– Obtain all trophies.

Goud

Wisdom and Courage

– Finish all boss fights up to the Great Shrine Passage within a total of 20 mins in one playthrough.

Mountain Watch

– Complete all objectives in every stage, including those in New Game+.

The End

– Defeat Cursed Soh.

Zilver

Becoming the Spirit Stone Maiden

– Defeat Nanamagari.

Expert’s Compilation

– Fully upgrade all roles.

The True Soh

– Fully upgrade Soh’s abilities.

Mountain Goddess Folklore

– Obtain all Emaki Scrolls and view them from the tent.

The Little Giant

– Defeat all types of Seethe

Bit by Bit

– Consume a total of 100,000 crystals.

Return to Nature

– Purge 200 wild animal.

Brons

Embark on the Path

– Escape from the Seethe with the Maiden.

Purify Myoko Pass

– Purge the defilement and recover Myoko Pass.

Purify Kakeashi Grove

– Purge the defilement and recover Kakeashi Grove.

Purify Yuan Cavern

– Purge the defilement and recover Yuan Cavern.

Purify Enri Village

– Purge the defilement and recover Enri Village.

Purify Okumiyama Passage

– Purge the defilement and recover Okumiyama Passage.

Purify Moegi Ridge

– Purge the defilement and recover Moegi Ridge.

Purify Yuminari Lake

– Purge the defilement and recover Yuminari Lake.

Purify Adashino Village

– Purge the defilement and recover Adashino Village.

Purify Muezuka Burial Grounds

– Purge the defilement and recover Muenzuka Burial Grounds.

Purify Renge Marsh

– Purge the defilement and recover Renge Marsh.

Purify Kamukura Shrine

– Purge the defilement and recover Kamukura Shrine.

Purify the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara

– Purge the defilement and recover the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.

Purify Korai Valley

– Purge the defilement and recover Korai Valley.

Purify Kiritake Village

– Purge the defilement and recover Kiritake Village.

Purify Narusawa Wind Caves

– Purge the defilement and recover Narusawa Wind Caves.

Purify Yamasuso Lodging

– Purge the defilement and recover Yamasuso Lodging.

Purify the Great Shrine Passage

– Purge the defilement and recover the Great Shrine Passage.



Defeat Gakinyudo

– Defeat Gakinyudo.

Defeat Kamaitachi

– Defeat Kamaitachi.

Defeat Mukadejoro

– Defeat Mukadejoro.

Defeat Tsurube-otoshi

– Defeat Tsurube-otoshi.

Defeat Batsu

– Defeat Batsu.

Defeat Bupposo

– Defeat Bupposo.

Defeat Notsugo

– Defeat Notsugo.

Defeat Raikobo

– Defeat Raikobo.

Defeat Yatsukahagi

– Defeat Yatsukahagi.

Repeating History

– Begin New Game+

Come on in!

– Enter a tent for the first time.

When You Wish Upon an Ema

– Obtain all Ema Plaques.

A Blessing and a Curse

– Complete a stage with 5 Mazo Talismans equipped.

Multitasker

– Complete a stage with 3 Tsuba Guards equipped.

Sweet Shop

– Obtain all sweets.

Employment Agency

– Assign every role to the villager.s

Family Dis-Function

– Defeat 100 Seethe by using other Seethe attacks against them.

Rags to Riches

– Defeat Kogokaburi.