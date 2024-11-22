Aloy is inmiddels een welbekend icoon onder PlayStation gebruikers en zij mochten onlangs opnieuw aan de slag met haar oorspronkelijke verhaal. Dit keer was dat in een LEGO-jasje in LEGO Horizon Adventures, al viel de game in onze ogen wat tegen. Ook andere media waren kritisch met als gevolg wisselvallige scores.

Er is dus zeker wat werk aan de winkel voor Studio Gobo en Guerrilla Games en dat resulteert in een nieuwe patch. Update 1.02 is nu beschikbaar en brengt een aantal nieuwe features. Allereerst is er nu een progressiescherm toegevoegd, waarmee je gemakkelijker de voortgang van je huidige taak kunt volgen. Verder hebben spelers nu meer opties in handen om te bepalen welke objecten wel en niet tijdens de Focus oplichten.

Ook zijn er een berg aan bugs verholpen en worden diverse problemen aangepakt, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.

LEGO Horizon Adventures – Patch 1.02

KNOWN ISSUES

We’ve heard our community’s feedback and are already digging into these pesky issues. They’re not quite fixed in this patch, but rest assured, our teams are on the case and giving them the attention they deserve. Thanks for sticking with us!

The ‘Stay Frosty’, ‘Flaming Ninjas!’ and ‘Silent Storm’ Community Challenges do not progress by defeating element afflicted enemies with a non-elemental weapon.

Changing environment colors increments the wrong Community Challenge.

Some machines may spontaneously explode when entering the area (please keep your distance).

Lighting may appear blown out on HDR Steamdeck. To resolve this either disable HDR, or increase the max luminance value to 4500 in the graphics settings.

The game may crash on boot on specific 13th and 14th generation Intel CPUs. To resolve this a BIOS update may be required. More information is available here.

NEW FEATURES

Added a Player Progression screen to track content / overall game progress.

Options have been added to allow you to customize which features are highlighted when using the Focus. Highlight ALL THE THINGS.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Runs

Various fixes to reduce the risk of the player getting stuck outside of the level.

Performed a balancing pass on various Apex Hunts.

Fixed the player having a chance of being eaten by (stuck inside) the Dragon Cart masterbuilding object when it has been built.

Mother’s Heart

Added stud rewards when having interacted with various yard customization plots.

The fish from the Fishing Pond can now be eaten by animals (sorry fish).

Characters & Co-op

Improved the visibility of player rings when playing in co-op.

Improved Teersa’s ability to defend herself against projectiles. This old gal’s still got it!

Improved the responsiveness of Teersa’s hold attack ability. Seriously, don’t mess with Teersa…

Fixed an issue where the guest player may be missing a pickup prompt on gadgets and weapons after dying and being revived.

Fixed an issue where the Deathbringer may always target the host player and not the guest. No playing favorites!

UI/UX

Added a note to indicate which player opened the Pause Menu.

Various localization improvements.

Fixed an issue where simultaneously pressing the Cross and OPTIONS buttons may cause the Pause

Menu to become unresponsive. There’s no trophy for button mashing!

Removed a ‘Continue’ button that does not function on various Brick screens.

Improved the HUD Scale option to increase the size of the quest markers, damage numbers, danger warnings, and more!

Added ‘+’ signs to upgrade stickers to better highlight stat increases.

Combat

PC Only – Fixed an issue where the player can lose functionality by pausing and clicking off the game window when charging the Arrow Storm Bow. Stay focused Aloy!

Ensured that Erend’s stacked Giant Hammer now deals increased damage to the Deathbringer. Don’t stop him now!

Fixed an issue where machines may become stuck on geometry. Math is hard.

Other