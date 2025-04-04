Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 doet het personage ‘Sciel’ uit de doeken en geeft details over grafische modi

Ontwikkelaar Sandfall Interactive en uitgever Kepler Interactive hebben een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht voor de turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Deze trailer dient als een introductie voor een vierde karakter uit de game genaamd Sciel. Daarnaast zijn er details gegeven over de grafische modi voor consoles en pc. Bekijk de trailer en lees de details hieronder.

“Fans looking forward to release can now watch the new “Sciel Character Trailer” as part of an ongoing series that puts the spotlight on some of the playable characters players can look forward to discovering. Previous weeks have already revealed character trailers for Gustave, Maelle and Lune, and fans can also look forward to a trailer featuring Monoco the Gestral next week.

Graphics Modes

The developers at Sandfall Interactive have also confirmed additional details across both PC and console ahead of launch, so players can prepare for their upcoming expedition to destroy the Paintress and end her curse of death.

PC players will be able to fine-tune the game’s graphics to their liking with a variety of in-game settings and pre-sets (ranging from Low to Epic) to find an experience on their hardware that balances both incredible Unreal Engine 5-powered graphics and consistent framerate for a smooth gameplay experience.

Console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can also look forward to playing the game in either Performance or Quality graphics modes to improve framerate or image resolution respectively, depending on their preferences.

For PlayStation 5 Pro owners, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced, meaning players on the console can also look forward to enhanced performance.

Pre-Load and Play Anywhere

Xbox players can pre-load the game now ahead of launch, and also take advantage of Xbox Play Anywhere capabilities when the game releases later this month.

The game’s digital release will be synced globally to launch at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET, so players around the world will be able to start their expedition and discover the game’s many secrets and surprises together.

Trophies and Achievements

Those looking to complete their experience in Expedition 33 can also seek to claim the 55 Achievements available in-game, or 56 Trophies when including the Platinum Trophy on PlayStation 5. Select Achievements / Trophies players can work towards unlocking include:

Expeditioner – Reach level 33.

– Reach level 33. Overcharge – With Gustave, use a fully charged Overcharge that Breaks an enemy.

– With Gustave, use a fully charged Overcharge that Breaks an enemy. FollowtheTrail – Find all of the journals from prior expeditions.

– Find all of the journals from prior expeditions. Professional – Defeat a boss without taking any damage.

– Defeat a boss without taking any damage. Connoisseur – Find all 33 music records.

Players will find many more Achievements / Trophies to discover in the game, including accolades for a variety of challenges as part of the game’s core story, mastering the full potential of each party member’s unique battle skills and overcoming challenging optional encounters that will put the players’ combat abilities to the test.”