Update voor The First Berserker: Khazan pakt aantal bugs aan

Veel spelers zijn inmiddels aan de slag gegaan met de verbannen generaal Khazan en zijn bloeddorstige avontuur naar wraak en de waarheid. Vlak na de release is het natuurlijk zaak voor Nexon om de resterende problemen en bugs weg te poetsen. Daar werkt het team hard aan en er wordt achter de schermen ook al gedacht aan uitbreidingen, al weten ze nog niet exact in welke vorm dat zal zijn.
Het team is in ieder geval druk bezig met de game en heeft nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht. Deze update richt zich op een aantal bugs en ook wordt er een PS5-specifieke crash aangepakt met deze patch. Hieronder kan je de patch notes lezen.
Common Fixes
- Corrected a bug that allowed players to repeatedly receive Khazan’s Memories Vengeance Points by completing the “Stormpass’s Phantom of Combat” bonus mission multiple times.
- Fixed a problem where canceling interactions with NPCs would cause the Interaction and ESC keys to stop responding in some cases.
- Resolved an issue preventing completion of Daphrona’s Codex if a monster was first defeated before codex requirements were met, then defeated again afterward.
- Fixed missing visual effects for projectile skills used by certain bosses including Ilyna, Reese, and Trokka.
- Fixed an issue where players were not granted the Master of Chaos Scroll after defeating Ozma on the True Ending route.
- Note: Players who previously cleared this content will now automatically receive the scroll in their inventory.
Platform-Specific Fix (PlayStation 5)
- Resolved a memory spike issue that could cause the game to crash when players opened their inventory.
