The First Berserker: Khazan krijgt grote patch die veel verbeteringen doorvoert

Sinds de launch van The First Berserker: Khazan enkele weken geleden, heeft de ontwikkelaar hun game actief ondersteund met verschillende patches. Dat is nu opnieuw het geval, want deze bikkelharde soulslike heeft deze week waarschijnlijk de grootste patch tot nu toe gekregen.

Er worden enorm veel zaken aangepakt: veel zaken worden gebalanceerd, je zal nu sneller Skill Points krijgen, bugs worden aangepakt én specifieke problemen met Achievements/Trophies zijn nu ook opgelost. Check de hele lijst met aanpassingen hieronder.

The First Berserker: Khazan is een geweldige actiegame die je tijd zeker waard is. Lees er meer over in onze review.

Phantom Growth Improvements

Phantom growth speed now increases proportionally to the number of unlocked Phantoms.

Phantoms now grow faster than before. More strategic and diverse choices in Phantom selection are available.

Elemental Damage Adjustment

Elemental damage and status effects from map elements are now affected by the character’s attribute resistance.

For example, map elements like poison swamplands (Poison), fire AOE (Fire), or stones of chaos (Chaos) are affected by the character’s attribute resistance stats.

Skill Point Gain Improvements

Skill points can now be acquired more smoothly, regardless of play proficiency or style.

Weapon Mastery Level Adjustment: Weapon mastery levels are adjusted to align more closely with progression.

Weapon Mastery EXP Adjustment (Brink Dodge): Slight increase in EXP gained upon performing a brink dodge.

Players familiar with weapons or relying on brink dodges can now also obtain more skill points.

[System Changes]

Gear System

Gear that cannot be sold can no longer be selected as material in the gear augmentation system. The following gear can no longer be dismantled as materials:

Jars Blank Jar, Happy Jar, Glinting Jar, Smitten Jar, Stunned Jar, Tormented Jar, Dizzy Jar, Calavera Jar, Cutie Jar, Bewildered Jar, Panicked Jar, Sleepy Jar, Burning Jar, Vibin Jar, The Most Special Jar

Hero Set Hero’s Dual Wield, Hero’s Spear, Hero’s Greatsword, Hero’s Helm, Hero’s Wristguards, Hero’s Pauldrons, Hero’s Leggings, Hero’s Combat Boots

Fallen Star Set Fallen Star’s Resolve, Fallen Star’s Mark, Fallen Star’s Scar, Fallen Star’s Tattered Clothing, Fallen Star’s Shackles



Phantom System

1 . A notification display has been added when there is a Phantom that can be unlocked or upgraded.

2 . Phantom System guide has been improved.

The location of Phantom level EXP has been adjusted to a more intuitive position.

Description of Phantom level is added to the loading screen.

A system message will appear the first time you enter the Phantom system. 3 . Visuals have been improved when unlocking, accompanying, or awakening a Phantom. 4 . Emphasis is added to the first sentence in the settings text on the left of the Phantom system.

Khazan’s Memories

1 . The guidance for Khazan’s Memories has been improved.

A notification will appear if Khazan’s Memories are complete or if you can upgrade with Vengeance Points.

When Khazan’s Memories are completed, a checkmark appears at the bottom right of its icon.

After completing Khazan’s Memories, entering the UI will update the status and grant all Vengeance Points. 2 . A tutorial has been added for the first entry of Khazan’s Memories. 3 . Reset function is added for Khazan’s Memories upgrade.

Achievements

The conditions for the “Standing Alone” achievement are now based on the current playthrough.

For example, you can earn the achievement as long as you don’t summon the Spirit of Advocacy during your second playthrough—even if you summoned it in your first. The summon history of the Spirit of Advocacy will be reset with this patch.

After the patch, clearing the final boss without summoning the Spirit of Advocacy will grant the “Standing Alone” achievement.

If you’ve already completed the third playthrough, defeating the final boss again will grant the achievement.

Camera

System Lock-On Target is set more consistently.

A new Lock-On option has been added to ‘Settings – Accessibility.’ You can now select the sight option according to your preference.

Lock-On Target Priority: Set how targets are selected among enemies and objects on the screen.

Camera Reset: Set whether to reset the camera when no lock-on targets are available.

Craft

A Main tab has been added to the Set List in Set Crafting. Sets are sorted into tabs according to the weapon included in the set. Sets without weapons are sorted into the “Other” tab.

A notification will now appear when a new recipe is added.

The source of special ingredients will now appear in a description format.

The number of consumable items storable in the storage will now appear. Storage count is added separately.



[UI/UX Improvements]

Region Name Display

Localized subtitles have been added to the bottom of each region’s cutscenes.

When starting a main mission in a region for the first time, the localized region name will appear below the English name according to your language settings.

However, region names in the cutscenes will remain in English. 2. Region names will now appear on the save data in the Load menu.

In the “Main Menu – Load” screen, mission names and region names will now be displayed together in the save data.

Mission Progress and Goal Display

Detailed mission progress has been added to the main menu.

Even during combat, you can check detailed mission progress in the main menu through the following displays. Soulstone: Shows the number collected and the number required to complete the mission. Danjin’s Jars: Shows the number collected and the number required to complete the mission. Please note that the number of Danjin’s Jars will show after clearing the side mission “Jar Enthusiasts.” Lost Lacrima: Shows the total number of Lost Lacrima.



Spirit of Advocacy Upgrade Notifications

Upgrade notifications for the Spirit of Advocacy are now more visible. When interacting with Daphrona, a notification will appear in the “Spirit of Advocacy Upgrade” menu. If there is a Spirit of Advocacy that can be upgraded, a notification will appear in the upgrade UI. The number of owned Lacrima of Circulation will appear in yellow on the screen.

An upgrade reset function has been added for the Spirit of Advocacy. This function will not display if the Spirit of Advocacy has not been upgraded. If it has been upgraded, you can select Reset Upgrade to open the “Reset Spirit of Advocacy Upgrade” window and reset any upgrades.



Blade Nexus Notifications

Updates in “Phantom Abilities” and “Khazan’s Memories” are now more visible in the Blade Nexus menu.

Phantom Abilities If there is a Phantom that can be unlocked or awakened, a notification will appear in both the Phantom Ability and Blade Nexus menus.

Khazan’s Memories If there is a region where you have completed Khazan’s Memories, a notification will appear in both the Khazan’s Memories and Blade Nexus menus.



Danjin’s Jars

Vibration and sound effects when approaching a Danjin’s Jar have been enhanced.

Visual effects have been added to make Danjin’s Jars more noticeable.

World Map

The world map now shows detailed mission progress.

Cleared missions will now show with a checkmark on the bottom right of the mission icon.

Consumables UI & Shortcut Improvements

Consumables categories have been refined.

The consumable info window now shows the item’s category instead of just “Consumable” in the bottom-left corner.

Consumables are classified into 8 categories.

Lanterns currently assigned to a hotkey slot can no longer be stored in the storage.

However, other functions such as auto-store or retrieve remain available. 5. Major consumable acquisition notifications have been improved.

When acquiring Tear Summon Stone and Primeval Regression Orb for the first time, both the name and description will appear on screen.

After the first acquisition, only the item name will appear on screen when you acquire the item. 6. The shortcut key to adjust item quantity has been changed.

Increase/decrease keys have changed from arrow keys to A/D keys.

This applies to all quantity selection screens, including purchase menu, storing and retrieving from storage, selling and purchasing consumables, and discarding.

Gear Window

“By Performance” has been added to the gear sorting menu.

When sorting gear by performance, each gear type is sorted based on the following criteria. Weapon: Total Attack DMG Armor: Total Defense Necklace: Max Stamina Ring: Max Health Equip Skills feature has been added to the gear window.

If a skill is activated through a fixed or set attributes, it can now be equipped directly from the gear window. Only Spirit skills with selectable commands can be equipped. All sub-skills must be learned first. Skill descriptions and videos are now available in the gear window’s tooltip.

Skill descriptions and videos will now appear in the attribute info window when it has the “Learn Skill” attribute. 4. The visibility of owned set gear icons has been improved.

If you own the same set as the currently displayed gears, their icons will be highlighted in white.

This applies to gears in both your inventory and storage. 5. Some of the text in the gear window has been changed.

“Compare Gear” and “Gear Info” have been changed to “Info Window”.

“Help” has been changed to “Attribute Info”.

Skill Tree

An icon indicating when a learned skill is currently unusable has been added.

In the skill detail window, “Unlock Requirements” has been changed to “Activation Conditions.”

HUD

An option has been added to display Khazan’s Health and Stamina as numbers in the combat HUD.

When this option is enabled, Health and Stamina are displayed above the gauge in the format “Current / Max.”

[QoL Enhancements]

Daphrona’s Codex

Attribute weakness information has been added to Daphrona’s Codex.

Each monster’s attribute defense is now displayed as an icon in Daphrona’s Codex.

Effectiveness is displayed in four levels: Effective, Slightly Effective, Normal, and Immune.

Attribute weakness include Fire, Water, Lightning, Earth, and Poison. Effective: Indicates that the element is highly effective when used to attack. Slightly Effective: Indicates that the attribute effect is weak when used to attack. Normal: Indicates no change in attribute effectiveness. Immune: Indicates that this attribute has little to no effect when used to attack.



Controls

Khazan’s Memories can now be controlled with the mouse and D-PAD.

Other Improvements

Ozma’s Diary is now available in the Crevice from your second playthrough.

It is now possible to change the game difficulty from Easy to Normal. (However, the difficulty level cannot be changed during the final mission or in the ending area while playing.)

[Error Fixes]

These are major bug fixes from this update that directly affect gameplay.

Common

Fixed an issue where the achievements “The Hidden Laboratory” and “Undying Loyalty” could not be obtained

Fixed an issue where achievements with multiple conditions could not be completed if you relaunch the game after completing some of the conditions.

Fixed an issue where the ground would sink after interacting with Danjin’s Jar in certain areas.

Fixed an issue where you could not exit outside if you fell off a certain terrain during the main mission “Palemion”

Fixed an issue where if you activate all the tombstones during the main mission “Rephalan” and then proceed with another mission, the tombstones would be reset and you would be unable to use the Spirit of Advocacy

Fixed an issue where elite enemies in certain locations could not destroy obstacles during the main mission “Nadin”

Fixed an issue where the boss would get stuck in the terrain when using a specific skill during the side mission “Unrequited Love”

Fixed an issue where the boss would not come down from the wall during the side mission “Escaping the Linon Mine”

Fixed an issue where you could not return to the original area after moving through the boss area’s Blade Nexus during the side mission “Transcendental Sword”

Fixed an issue where Khazan’s javelin would be blocked by a transparent wall when thrown in Embars

Fixed an issue where the elevator in Embars would not operate in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the “Ghost Hammer” item hanging from the ceiling of the Skoffa Cave would not drop

Fixed the appearance of a door in a specific location in Vitalon to display normally

Fixed an issue where the chandelier in the Great Temple would float in the air after being knocked down if you entered and returned from the Crevice

Fixed an issue where you would be allowed to move to an unopened staircase upon moving to the Crevice after killing the Blade Phantom

Fixed an issue where the boss’ health gauge was displayed in a space where a boss battle was not in progress

Fixed an issue where Trokka would get stuck outside the map in certain situations during the boss battle

Fixed an issue where Elamein could not attack through barriers during the boss battle

Fixed an issue where, even if Maluca’s stamina gauge was depleted, Brutal Attack was not used and Maluca attacked immediately during the boss battle

Fixed an issue where throwing the “Concentrated Poison Aura” item at Hismar while it is in the air during the boss battle would cause it to fall and take damage

Fixed an issue where running would be canceled immediately in certain situations while Khazan was running

Fixed an issue where skills unlocked through equipment set effects would not activate in certain situations

Fixed an issue where, if maximum health was reduced when comparing equipment, the “Health” option would appear to not be applied

Fixed an issue where you could obtain infinite gold and Lacrima by dismantling high-grade equipment and then crafting low-grade equipment

Fixed an issue where the amount of stamina consumed per tick was affected by the “Dodge Stamina Cost Decrease” option effect in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the charging speed increase effect of the “Overwhelm” and “Heavy Pressure” skills was not applied if the Greatsword skill “Indomitable” was not acquired

Fixed an issue where, after acquiring the “Brutal Attack: Phantom” skill, the Phantom Form transformation effect is maintained and damage increases abnormally when the skill is activated in a specific situation

Fixed an issue where you could not attack in Phantom Form until you recovered your stamina when you entered Phantom Form with all your stamina exhausted

Fixed an issue where the item sorting function would not work when the focus (cursor) was on an item stored in the storage while using the storage

Fixed an issue where if you purchase the “Coward’s Lantern” item multiple times, you cannot take the lantern out of the storage and a new item notification keeps appearing

Fixed an issue where you could not move to the Blade Nexus when moving to the Crevice after interacting with the Blade Nexus in front of the Blade Phantom in the online demo or after defeating the Blade Phantom in the main game

Fixed an issue where the game could not be played if you chose to continue with the latest data without updating in the Physical Edition

Fixed an issue where if the game is terminated or crashes during loading, it returns to the previous mission and the number of clears accumulates, making it impossible to proceed with subsequent missions

Fixed an issue where combat-related HUDs were not displayed properly on the screen

Fixed an issue where lag occurred when slowly manipulating the camera with a controller

PC

Fixed an issue where settings could not be changed after the client was abnormally terminated on the PC

Fixed an issue where the Xbox layout was displayed when using a PS DualSense controller on PC

PS

Fixed an issue where controller key inputs would occasionally not be recognized on PS5

Improvements